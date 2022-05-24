‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunners Tease a ‘Crazy’ Severide Wedding

With the 10th season finale of “Chicago Fire” set to air on Wednesday (May 25th), the popular TV series’ showrunners are sharing some teasers for the upcoming “crazy, crazy” Severide wedding.

“Chicago Fire” co-showrunners Derek Haas and Andrea Newman spoke to TV Line about the upcoming wedding episode. Newman declared that literally not one thing goes as planned for the upcoming wedding. Haas chimed in with, “And I will say they should not have put Tony and Capp in charge of anything. We’ll just say that. I don’t want to spoil anything. They’re really good at fighting fires. Other than that, I don’t know that they should be in charge of anything.”

While speaking about Casey making good on his word to throw a crazy bachelor party, Haas stated, “Well, everything’s not going to go as planned. So we’re not going to necessarily get a bachelor party. But we’re going to have pretty much a crazy, crazy wedding.”

When asked if it took much to convince Jesse Spencer to return for the upcoming season finale, Haas said, “Whatever it took, we were like, ‘Jesse, you’re coming and doing this finale.’ So we pretty much begged him, pleaded, and offered him the moon so he would come back and the finale. But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all that. The character pledged he would be best man at Severide’s wedding. We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come and honor that pledge.”

When asked why it was the right time for Spencer to return, Newman revealed it was due to Casey’s promise to be Severide’s best man.“He’s a man of his word. So he’s back for that. And it’s also a kind of critical time in his relationship with Brett.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Showrunners Talk About the Relationship Between Casey and Brett

Meanwhile, the “Chicago Fire” co-showrunners discuss how the relationship has been since Spencer’s Casey left the show earlier this season. Newman explained, “With the two of them, as we’ve seen in the past, they get closer with every moment they spend together. They’re really in love. But the question is sort of bigger than that. It’s bigger than the time when they’re together.”

Newman also said that the “Chicago Fire” couple’s current relationship struggles become an issue in the finale. Haas noted, “And I think when you have a long-distance relationship, the goodbyes don’t get easier. They get harder. And so we’re going see a little of that.”

In regards to Casey’s new life in Oregon, Newman added, “So we’ll see a Casey who is in a very happy and content place in terms of life and the big question mark is his relationship with Brett.”