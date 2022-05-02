‘Chicago Fire’ Star Andy Allo Has a New Movie on Netflix: What to Know

“Chicago Fire” star Andy Allo is reportedly taking some time away from the One Chicago franchise to film a new movie on Netflix.

According to IMDb, the new film that “Chicago Fire” castmate Andy Allo is working on is “Absolute Dominion. ” The Netflix film takes place in 2085 A.D. when global governing forces host a martial arts tournament. The last fighter standing will win Absolute Dominion for one faith. Along with Allo, “Better Call Saul” actress Julie Ann Emery will also star in the film. As well as Alex Winter, Alok Vaid-Menon, and Patton Oswalt.

Lexi Alexander is the writer and director of the film for Netflix and Blumhouse Television. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Alexander will be producing “Absolute Dominion. ” with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, John McKeown, and Scott Putnam. Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will executive produce.

Other than being in production, Netflix hasn’t announced any more details about “Absolute Dominion,” including when it will premiere on its video streaming services.

Along with acting on “Chicago Fire” and “Absolutely Dominion,” Andy Allo just wrapped her upcoming film, “Die Like Lovers.”

The film is about a man who dies as part of an experimental military program. A former black-ops soldier then takes the fallen soldier’s place to order to find out who killed him. Allo is starring with Bruce Willis and Fernanda Andrade in the upcoming film. It is expected to premiere in September 2022.

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Andy Allo Opened Up About Writing and Directing Her First Short Film ‘ALICE’

During a recent interview with Schon! Magazine, “Chicago Fire” actress Andy Allo opened up about what it felt like to write and direct her very first short film, “ALICE.”

“The film is inspired by the difficult choices and sacrifices we make when we’re trying to do the right thing.” Andy Allo explained. “When it’s actually harming us and others. I’m really proud of how it came out, and it was just announced a finalist at the USA Film Festival so hopefully, it continues to do well at festivals.”

Also explaining what the best thing about directing was for her, Andy Allo said, “The best thing about directing is seeing your vision come to life and collaborating with the cast and crew. To make something you saw in your head a reality.”

Andy Allo then mentioned that the most challenging thing about directing is choosing which of her ideas or shots she was willing to let go of. “I’ve learned that as much as you plan, you must stay in the moment and flexible. Because something will inevitably go wrong. Or change the course of the day. As a director, it’s my job to be decisive and keep the ship on course.”