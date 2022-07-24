‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Announces Engagement: PHOTOS

Chicago Fire actor Chris Mansa, who played Mason on the tenth season of the show, just announced his engagement on Instagram.

“Built in God. Stronger together. I love you today and forever. – Paradice,” the actor wrote in his caption.

He continued, writing, “In case it’s not clear, I am engaged to the stunningly unmatched @meamimami. Uh uh oh uh uh oh oh oh oh uh uh oh 🎶.”

The actor added the hashtags “#engaged #blackexcellence #exclusive #tryjesus.” He also wrote “@photosbykassy did an amazing job with the photos! Check her out.”

Mansa just became engaged to actress and R&B singer Méami.

“Congrats you two!!!” wrote Alberto Rosende. Rosende, who plays Blake Gallo on Chicago Fire, also recently announced his own engagement back in December.

“Congrats, Chris!” added Jimmy Nicks. Co-star Daniel Kyri also commented the same message.

The past few months of Chris Mansa’s life have been extraordinary. Not only did he just get engaged to the love of his life, but he also finished his breakout performance as Firefighter Mason Locke of Truck Company 81 in Chicago Fire‘s tenth season.

He reprises his role in the upcoming eleventh season, which premieres September 21, 2022.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Debate Show’s Best Antagonists

some fans took to popular message board Reddit to discuss their beloved show. The Chicago Fire fan community on Reddit had much to say when [email protected]_go_meow posed a question.

“Since it’s been quiet here the past few days lol, how about a little discussion question?” they asked on the thread, which can be found here. “Favorite villain/antagonist in the show?”

They responded to their own question first. “I’ll start. There’s been quite a few, but I personally had the most fun hating McLeod, Gorsch, and, most recently, Emma. Though Emma really only wreaked havoc among a few characters and not 51 as a whole, it was still fun to witness her antics.”

Other Redditors quickly chimed in.

One user named @PAACDA2 wrote, “I really don’t think we’ve seen the last of Emma..I was picturing her holding the firehouse hostage or something extra crazy . That arsonist that Severide pushed out the window was really creepy. I really want that nice bad guy that made Brett help him after the plane crash at gun point but then gave her a “get one free card” to make a problem go away to make a comeback. He really came through on that monster that was giving her & Mills a problem! I wish they would make Casey face a real moral crisis and actually be a human about it instead of ALWAYS being the saint ..that gets so old ..”

Another user wrote, “Honestly, neither do I lol. But I guess we’ll have to wait and see… I wonder if Brett does still have that guy’s info. Who knows? That might come in handy if Emma ever does reappear to cause trouble lol.”