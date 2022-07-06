‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Teases a Possible Return in Season 11

Chris Mansa is one of the newest cast members of Chicago Fire. And, while he only joined the NBC series as a recurring character during Season 10, he’s already a favorite among fans. Now, taking to Instagram, the Mason Locke actor all but confirmed he’ll be returning to the show as one of Firehouse 51’s newest members. See his post below.

“All signs point to Mason!!” the Chicago Fire star teased. His photo captures him standing beneath a road sign that literally reads “Mason.” He continued, “So excited to step into those boots again.”

As per One Chicago Center, Mansa’s return as Mason is certainly a relief for Chicago Fire fans. After all, season 10 saw a major casting shakeup. Just several episodes into the season last fall, fans were forced to say goodbye to original cast member Jesse Spencer. Spencer was known for playing the beloved character Matt Casey since the series’ pilot in 2012.

We also bid a quick hello and goodbye to Brett Dalton’s Jason Pelham. Pelham briefly stepped into the lieutenant’s role left open by Stella Kidd earlier in season 10. Topping it all off, we met Violet Mikami’s arch-rival Emma Jacobs. However, fortunately, her reign at 51 lasted just a few short episodes.

Hopefully, as we move on to season 11, Chicago Fire fans will be met with more friendly faces such as Chris Mansa’s.

When Does Filming for ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Begin?

We’re all dying to know which characters will return for Chicago Fire‘s newest season. However, even more, we’re wondering when Chicago Fire will return. Fortunately for you then, not only do we have news about the show’s premiere date; we also have the scoop on when fans can expect Fire, as well as its sister shows Chicago Med and Chicago PD, to start filming.

Barely two weeks from now, the cast and crew of Chicago Fire are set to return to the Windy City to begin filming for the series’ all-new season. According to CarterMatt, filming, as of right now, is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 19th. This has been the typical schedule in seasons past, as per the outlet.

With that date in mind, it gives the drama series’ production crew about two months to prepare ahead of Chicago Fire‘s season 11 premiere. Chicago Fire will make its return to primetime TV on Wednesday, September 21st. Previously, we learned Chicago Fire, as well as its spinoffs, would maintain its usual Wednesday night lineup.

At 8 p.m., as is standard following last year’s schedule, Chicago Med kicks off the trilogy of One Chicago Series. Chicago Fire follows behind the medical drama and is then capped by Chicago PD at 10 p.m. EST.