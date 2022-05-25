Chicago Fire fans are mourning the passing of one of the show’s beloved members…Firehouse 51’s beloved dalmatian. On Tuesday, May 24 the news that the One Chicago dalmatian pup named Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22 hit social media.

“Fly high sweet Tuesday,” notes a May 24 One Chicago Updates Twitter post. The tweet shares a darling picture of the Chicago Fire pup as she walks among bright yellow blooms.

Chicago Fire Fans And Stars React To Sad News After Firehouse 51’s Dalmation, Tuesday, Passes Away

Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri had a message for his late costar shortly after the news broke. Sharing a sweet message to Tuesday on his Instagram story.

“Heаrtbroken to leаrn my little buddy is gone,” Kyri writes in the message. In the story, Kyri shares a pic of himself with the famous Dаlmаtiаn while on the Fire set.

“Todаy, I’m sending аll my love to her trаiner,” the One Chicago star continues.

“I got to hаng out with her on set аnd do аll the fun things,” he adds. “But you looked аfter her when the cаmerаs weren’t rolling.”

Kyri goes on to say that he will miss his furry costar, adding “Tues, I adore you!”

Another post shared the sadness of the loss as a Fire fan comments on Twitter stating “Oh my gosh this can’t be!!!!” with a teary-eyed emoji following the comment.

“R.I.P. Tuesday!!!!” the Chicago Fire fan adds.

Tuesday’s Trainer Shares the Difficult News

Also shared with the Monday tweet sharing the loss of the furry Chicago Fire star is a statement from the pup’s trainer. An emotional message detailing how special Tuesday was, and what she has meant to her Chicago Fire family.

“As Tuesday’s trainer this may be the most difficult post I ever make,” the emotional message reads.

“With the season 10 finale also comes Tuesday’s last episode on Chicago Fire,” Tuesday’s trainer continues in the recent post.

“It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues,” the update adds. “The love from you, Tuesday’s fans, over the past 4 years has been immense.”

Fire Fans Will Have One Last Episode With the Beloved Pooch

Chicago Fire fans will get to see Tuesday one final time, as the beloved pup makes an appearance in the NBC drama’s long-awaited season finale. This is a big episode, Chicago Fire fans know, as it will finally see Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd tie the knot!

“It was special,” Taylor Kinney, 40, tells Us Weekly of the upcoming nuptials. The star adds that he and his costars had a blast filming the big event.

“It was a family affair,” Kinney says. “It was a big event.”