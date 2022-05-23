‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Previews What Lies Ahead for Stellaride

The Season 10 finale of Chicago Fire is set to be a highly memorable one for fans of the long-running drama. After an excruciating “will they, won’t they” storyline between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide, lovingly named “Stellaride,” the two characters will finally tie the knot.

In an interview with US Weekly, the actor behind Kelly Severide, Taylor Kinney, gave his thoughts on the long-awaited wedding. Though he promises plenty of “plot twists,” Kinney assured fans that they will love the final chapter of Season 10. “It was special,” the actor said of the on-screen wedding. “It was a family affair, it was a big event.”

In addition to Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) returning from Oregon to serve as Kelly Severide’s best man, the Chicago Fire crew ensured that the nuptials took place in the perfect location.

“We were [originally supposed] to shoot on a location at Navy Pier in Chicago, and we just had a wild day. It was gusty, windy, freezing,” the actor explained. “We changed locations and we did it on the river in Chicago and the backdrop is amazing. It was a beautiful day.”

They also filled out the guest list with some of those responsible for bringing Chicago Fire to life. “Some of the crew [was] involved,” Kinney said. “And we had a stunt coordinator who got dressed up in a tux and he was in it for a brief scene.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney is ‘Excited’ for the Continuation of ‘Stellaride’

Determined not to relieve fans’ suspense until the last possible moment, Miranda Rae Mayo, the actress behind Stella Kidd, explained to US Weekly that they “may or may not” get married. “I think what’s really fun is that Kidd the whole time was like, ‘I don’t need a ring. I don’t need a wedding’. And then, as we see our couple get closer and closer to the moment, she becomes more and more invested in an actual wedding.”

Despite the actress’ relentless teasing, Chicago Fire fans are sure to see a happy ending for Stellaride in the coming episode. Sadly, however, Taylor Kinney doesn’t know much more than they do about the couple’s married life. Kinney revealed he had “no clue” whether or not the couple will have children in the coming season, but he’s “excited” to find out.

Taylor Kinney might not have any concrete details regarding Season 11, but he feels no uncertainty whatsoever about the future. With a team as talented as that behind the firehouse drama, the actor feels they can’t go wrong.

“It’s never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with [the] longevity this has,” Kinney said. “And it’s a testament to Dick Wolf [and] the team of people that he puts together. I’m excited for Season 11. I’m not privy to the script’s information of where they’re going with it.”