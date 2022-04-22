‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Reveals One of the ‘Best Memories’ He’s Made on Show in ‘Last 10 Years’

Taylor Kinney has seen much success as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the hit TV series, “Chicago Fire.” The first responder series has found a rather permanent spot on NBC. This season marked its 10th year on the television network. And through every single season, Taylor Kinney has remained a permanent fixture in the cast. Now, ahead of concluding the 10th season of the Dick Wolf-produced series, Taylor Kinney took a moment to reflect on one of the “best memories” he’s made over 10 years of starring in “Chicago Fire.”

Taylor Kinney’s Favorite ‘Chicago Fire’ Moment:

“Chicago Fire,” alongside its sister series “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med,” celebrated its 10th annual One Chicago Day earlier this month. The event sees the franchise’s major cast members sit down with fans and discuss some new, interesting behind-the-scenes topics.

And when Taylor Kinney was asked about his favorite “Chicago Fire” scene, he shared with fans that it took place several seasons ago. Unsurprisingly, it saw him partnered up with show alum Jesse Spencer.

As we know, Spencer played the beloved Captain Matt Casey since “Chicago Fire” debuted on NBC 10 years ago. But Kinney’s all-time favorite moment came in season 6, episode 11, “Law of the Jungle.”

As per Looper, and as many Chi-hards recall, the episode saw Severide and Casey battling a roaring structure fire. As the rest of the team evacuates the building, Severide and Casey hold a gas valve in place as its shutoff was disabled.

Once clear, Casey tells Severide to run and jump clear of the building into the nearby river. Severide refuses to leave his best friend behind. Instead, the two make the plunge together with the blaze igniting bigger and brighter behind them.

Of the scene, Kinney said, “It’s one of the best memories that I’ve had of the last 10 years.”

Perhaps, with such strong indications for a Casey return this season, we’ll see the two amigos reunite. And if that’s the case, it will be as memorable a moment as the season six episode above.

‘Chicago Fire’ Boss ‘Hopeful’ for Casey’s Return

The potential for a Severide and Casey reunion isn’t all that farfetched this season. Showrunners and cast members alike have all but revealed a much looked-forward-to Matt Casey return.

Casey departed “Chicago Fire” during the milestone 200th episode of the hit series back in the fall. However, Casey’s character and actor have assured fans that his leave is only temporary (three years at max). Nevertheless, fans have been mourning the character’s absence throughout the entirety of season 10.

Now, with the upcoming “Chicago Fire” finale about a month away, “Chicago Fire” showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas has provided strong proof that Matt Casey will almost definitely make another appearance alongside Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide before the season ends.

In speaking about upcoming events, Haas said, “it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend] Brett in the season finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening.”

He added, “This will be the best finale ever, I’ll go ahead and say it.”