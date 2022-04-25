‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Used To Date Lady Gaga

“Chicago Fire” fans are used to watching star Taylor Kinney woo Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays his fiancée on the show. But once upon a time, Kinney turned all that charm on a multi-platinum pop superstar.

That’s right, “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney once dated Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta). According to OneChicagoCenter, the pair met in 2011. Kinney starred in Lady Gaga’s music video for “You and I,” where he played her love interest. The duo started dating shortly after that and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015. But their love wasn’t meant to last.

In July 2016, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to announce that she and Kinney were taking a break. “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Unfortunately, the two never ended up getting back together. Several months later in February 2017, Lady Gaga started seeing Christian Carino, per Us Weekly. She’s now dating Parker Group CEO, Michael Polanski.

Since breaking things off with Lady Gaga, “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney has kept his personal life more private. He’s posted a few photos of different women on Instagram, but he doesn’t specify who they are or how he knows them. At the moment, it looks like he’s single and living his best bachelor life.

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Describes Taylor Kinney as a ‘Jokester’

“Chicago Fire” star Daniel Kyri opened up about his co-star, Taylor Kinney, in a recent interview with Looper. Kinney’s got more experience under his built than Kyri, which could make him intimidating to work with. But really, Kyri described the actor as a normal guy “always ready to crack a joke.”

“Taylor is actually a bit of a jokester,” Kyri said. “I don’t know if a lot of people know that about him because on the outside everybody’s like, ‘Oh, sizzle, sizzle.’ He’s the smolder guy or whatever. [Laughs.] I’m over here like, ‘Eh, no, not a thing.’ We have a lot of fun. He can be kind of goofy sometimes, which I actually really enjoy.”

It sounds like Kinney tends to be spontaneous around set too and pops in at random times to say hi to Kyri.

“I’ll be on set, running my lines or whatever. And we may have said ‘good morning’ earlier in the trailers or wherever base camp is,” Kyri continued. “Then, totally unsolicited, he’ll come by out of nowhere and be like, ‘hey D, look at this,’ and show me whatever epic fail video that he found on Instagram. We’re laughing and he’ll be like, ‘All right, nice to see you’ and dip off and go to [craft services] and grab something or go shoot a scene. It does happen enough over the course of a season where I’m like, ‘This dude is so random.’ I really enjoy that about him.”