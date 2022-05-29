‘Chicago Fire’ Tops NBC’s Most-Watched Shows After Season 10 Ends

We all knew Dick Wolf’s original “One Chicago” series, “Chicago Fire,” was one of NBC’s most popular shows. However, now, following the season 10 finale, “Chicago Fire” has officially become the network’s most-watched show as a whole.

According to One Chicago Center, “Chicago Fire” concluded its 2021-2022 run averaging seven million weekly viewers. As such, the “One Chicago” franchise’s parent show has become its most successful. But, its sister series, “Chicago Med” and “Chicago PD,” managed to secure a spot within the network’s Top 5 most-watched shows as well.

Per the outlet, “Chicago Med” came in third with the final “One Chicago” series, “Chicago PD,” placing fourth. Falling in the second place slot was the hit singing show, “The Voice,” and rounding out the Top 5 in fifth place was “La Brea.”

Interestingly, “La Brea” actually stars “Chicago PD” alum Jon Seda, known for his former role as Detective Antonio Dawson.

In addition, Dick Wolf’s “One Chicago” franchise ranked amid NBC’s Top 5 most-watched dramas of the year. The three first responder series were accompanied on that particular list, again, by “La Brea.” But this time, they saw company from the hit drama, “This Is Us.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether “Chicago Fire,” as well as its accompanying dramas manage to hold their spot in NBC’s Top 5 when the shows kick off their latest seasons in the fall.

‘Chicago Fire’ Tops Wednesday Night Ratings

While “Chicago Fire” managed to take home one of the biggest rating wins of the season, the “One Chicago” series also saw some smaller achievements in Wednesday night’s ratings.

Overall, “Chicago Fire” saw a 0.8 rating in the top demographic, reeling in 6.81 million viewers during the season finale. Part of what led to the finale’s success was the long-awaited wedding between fan-favorite couple Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. However, the brief return of series original character, Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) definitely also contributed.

Spencer’s departure during the milestone 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire” came as a major shock to fans. Especially considering he and his onscreen girlfriend Sylvie Brett had just managed to officially get their relationship started.

Always loyal though, Casey returned to be Severide’s best man, making for an especially emotional episode. Between that and the plots populating the season finale, it makes sense that “Chicago Fire” saw so much success.

That said, “One Chicago’s” parent series wasn’t the only show on NBC to see major success during the Wednesday lineup. Just like its overall ratings for the 2021-2022 season, both “Chicago Med” and “Chicago PD” saw some pretty solid scores.

“Chicago Med” kicked off “One Chicago’s” finale lineup, scoring a 0.6 demo rating and attracting 6.18 million viewers. “Chicago PD” saw better luck with its demo rating, 0.7, though its total audience numbered 5.83 million in total.