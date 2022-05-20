‘Chicago Fire’: What Could Spoil Stellaride’s Wedding in Season 10 Finale?

Well, Chi-hards, we’re less than a week away from “Chicago Fire‘s” season 10 finale. The penultimate episode of this intense season aired Wednesday night, leaving us at the edge of our seats. That said, it definitely seems as though Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide plan to move forward with their wedding. However, showrunners have promised things won’t exactly go as planned. So what could possibly spoil the long-awaited nuptials? Although we’ll have to wait until Wednesday to find out, we have some ideas which we laid out below.

Ahead of the final episode, executive producer Derek Haas revealed fans of the series are in for a “non-stop” episode. So far, previews have only focused on the Stellaride wedding we’ve waited for all season. Emotional footage captures Captain Matt Casey returning to be Severide’s best man. Meanwhile, we caught a glimpse of Stella walking down the aisle alongside Chief Boden in a wedding gown.

However, Haas promises things won’t exactly be that simple. While speaking with CinemaBlend, he said, “Every act where the commercials come in – before every act, you’re either crying, screaming, or throwing a brick through your TV set. Or praising or cursing our names.”

Massive Events to Unfold in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season Finale

This week, we were nearly certain the Stellaride wedding would get canceled. From the get-go, there was a lot of tension between the couple. And when we thought things couldn’t become any more uncertain, Severide received a pretty intense beating. Thanks to “Chicago PD‘s” Hailey Upton though, the lieutenant avoided a much darker alternative. However, writers have us concerned for his safety as he’s now interfered with a massive Chicago-based drug ring.

Additionally, Haas vowed the season 10 finale would top season nine’s. That’s definitely saying something because we were almost certain all of Squad 3 would meet a watery grave last year. Co-showrunner Andrea Newman added, “We’re screwed next season.”

Aside from the wedding, we’re still waiting to see what becomes of Violet with her current partner Emma Jacobs looking to force the paramedic from Firehouse 51—and by any means necessary. Fortunately, though, Violet’s regular partner and beloved “Chicago Fire” character Sylvie Brett returns from Oregon with Casey during the finale. So, hopefully, Emma’s reign will end sooner rather than later.

‘One Chicago’ Fans Get a Sneak Peek at the Stellaride Wedding

We’re absolutely dying to see what takes place during the season 10 finale of “Chicago Fire,” especially given the events of Firehouse 51’s latest rescue and Violet’s extremely complicated situation. And the Stellaride wedding of course. However, in the meantime, we have finally gotten a peek at Stella and Severide’s wedding day and it definitely promises to be emotional. Check it out.

Tune in to NBC next Wednesday when the “Chicago Fire” season 10 finale airs at 9 p.m. EST.