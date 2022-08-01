‘Chicago Fire’: What to Expect From Severide and Kidd in Season 11

Season 10 of Chicago Fire concluded with a romance-centric atmosphere. Most prominently, fans finally witnessed the long-awaited wedding between series favorites Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Simultaneously, both Ambulance 61 paramedics began navigating the breaking pieces of their own relationships. Brett and Casey appear to be headed toward a breakup. Meanwhile, Violet must choose between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and her friend and fellow first responder Blake Gallo. The last we saw Kidd and Severide though, their honeymoon appeared was headed toward disaster. So what can we expect of the newlyweds when season 11 premieres in September?

‘Stellaride’ Faces Danger Ahead of Season 11

Fortunately for us, Kelly Severide actor Taylor Kinney finally provided some details regarding his character’s relationship this season.

In speaking with Hello! Magazine, the Chicago Fire star admitted that he’s unsure whether his character and Miranda Rae Mayo’s plan on having children. To the outlet, he said, “I’m excited for season 11. I’m not privy to scripts or information on where they’re going with [their relationship]…I have no clue [about kids], but I’m excited.”

Just like his character, Kinney was a man of few words during his interview. However, ScreenRant reminds us that while on their honeymoon, Kidd and Severide’s wedding night may devolve rapidly.

After arriving at the former’s cabin outside the Windy City, viewers watched a truck pull up near the couple’s place. And given that the rest of the drama’s couples have their own troubles to navigate, it’s unlikely Kidd and Severide will receive any last-minute wedding gifts. More than likely, the vehicle belongs to a ring of criminals that jumped Severide during the last few episodes of Chicago Fire Season 10. However, as always, we’ll have to wait for the season 11 premiere before we truly know what comes next.

‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Heading Back to His Roots on Australia Soap ‘Neighbors’

Jesse Spencer has graduated from his longtime role as Captain Matt Casey on Chicago Fire. However, now, following his season 10 departure, the Australian actor will head back to his roots.

Before we knew Jesse Spencer as the always suave and chivalrous Matt Casey, the longtime actor got his star on the Australian soap opera, Neighbours. Spencer starred in the long-running soap from 1994 to 2000, playing the role of Billy, the son of the show’s protagonists. While playing in the soap opera, Spencer’s character continuously battled dyslexia.

Now, as Chicago Fire fans continue to hope for Matt Casey’s return, Spencer will appear in the Neighbours series finale, nearly two decades after he reprised his role for the show’s 20th-anniversary episode.

Meanwhile, be sure to tune in to NBC on Wednesday, September 21st when Chicago Fire and its sister shows, Chicago Med and Chicago PD, air their newest seasons.