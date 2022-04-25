‘Chicago Fire’: Who Does Chris Mansa Play?

Last week Chicago Fire fans saw a big shift in the show’s typical setup. This happens as much of the plot to the Wednesday, April 20 Fire installment centers around a player we have only just met. In this episode, which is titled Finish What You Started, much of the focus was on one peripheral character, Chris Mansa’s Mason.

It may seem like an unusual move for the One Chicago team. Bringing focus to a character that has simply been a bit player throughout the show’s tenth season. However, according to a One Chicago Center article, Mansa’s Chicago Fire role as Mason is growing to be an integral part of the series; at least for now.

Chris Mansa’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Mason Character Takes On Some Tough Calls

In the most recent Chicago Fire episode, Finish What You Started, Mansa’s Mason joins the Chicago Fire cast facing some big tasks while on the job with the One Chicago team. In this episode, Mansa’s character works to defuse a tense situation at a school.

Mason also joins the crew responding to a crash jet engine. Some brave moves, no doubt. However, the character struggles quite a bit as the episode unfolds. So, who is this character, and will Fire fans be seeing more of him as the series continues?

Who Is Mason?

Chris Mansa’s curious Chicago Fire character first appeared in the series during the One Chicago show’s current season. And, the budding firefighter has a close mentor/mentee relationship with David Eigenberg’s Chris Herrmann.

When Mason first appeared in the season 10 episode titled Natural Born Firefighter, he was helping to squelch a blaze that had broken ut during a local party. Mason’s quick-thinking and impressive skills helped to save the day in this episode. And, the character’s skills were certainly noticed. However, we soon learn that Mason is a felon. This means he will not be able to become a fully qualified firefighter for Station 51.

The Station 51 Mainstays See Potential In New ‘One Chicago’ Character

While he recognizes the setbacks Mason is facing, Herrmann still pushes for the Chicago Fire players to consider the training firefighter as a recruit for Sation 51. However, some members of the Fire team have some reservations about this move. Primarily Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd who isn’t sold on the idea, initially.

However, Kidd soon saw Mason’s potential and welcomes him on board. In fact, sh even refers to the recruit as the team’s “missing piece” in the episode titled Missing Piece.

Still Learning the Ropes

The One Chicago team is welcoming Mason on board, however, this move is not without some bumps in the road. His confidence is still developing, and the recruit has been questioning himself while facing some nerve-wracking scenarios. And, Mason has since revealed that he has developed his firefighting skills while in prison. So, he has quite a ways to go before he can hold his own with the professionally trained Chicago Fire characters.