‘Chicago Fire’: Why Violet Needs Brett to Come Back to the Firehouse

“Chicago Fire” has seen several characters come and go, either permanently or temporarily, throughout season 10 so far. And now, with Paramedic in Charge, Sylvie Brett, away in Oregon, her partner Violet is in trouble. Although the PIC is planning to take a month’s break from Firehouse 51, Violet needs her to come home ASAP.

Is Violet’s Position on Ambo 61 in Danger?

Brett departed Chicago a few episodes ago to pay her long-distance boyfriend Matt Casey a visit. In her place, her coworker, Violet, saw herself partnered up with a new paramedic named Emma Jacobs. Right off the bat, “Chicago Fire” fans were able to tell there was something strange about Jacobs (Caitlin Carver).

“Chicago Fire” fans are closely familiar with Brett and Violet and their gentle demeanor and calming bedside manner. However, Violet, and “Chicago Fire” fans alike, noticed Jacobs isn’t one to lay the goriest information down gently. She’s also been caught up in a few lies which, previously, had us wondering, what’s her deal?

Well after Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago Fire,” Chi-hards learned that Emma is gunning for Violet’s position on Ambo 61. And with Brett gone, Boden unable to transfer paramedics, and Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins on probation, Violet must stick with Emma.

Theoretically, Hawkins is definitely capable, in the broad scheme of things, of transferring paramedics. However, Cinema Blend reminds us that, because he and Violet’s romantic relationship has gone public at the CFD, he’s on probation, and he absolutely cannot show any further favoritism toward Violet.

Given the current situation, it remains unclear what influence Brett might have over Violet’s hold on her position. However, she has remained a constant and loyal friend since her debut in “Chicago Fire” season three. If anyone can come to rescue Violet, we know it’s “Chicago Fire” fan-favorite Sylvie Brett.

When Will ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans See a Sylvie Brett Return?

It’s always discomforting when any of our lead “Chicago Fire” crew members go on hiatus. As was the case with original cast member Jesse Spencer (Captain Matt Casey), trips outside of Chicago can potentially signify a more permanent leave. So, with Brett visiting Casey in Oregon, does that mean she’s soon to depart the “Chicago Fire” cast as well?

Fortunately, the series’ dynamic showrunner and executive producer, Derek Haas, has suggested otherwise. In nearing the season 10 finale of “Chicago Fire,” Haas shared with fans what we can expect across the next few episodes.

In an interview with Looper, the showrunner said, “it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and Brett in the finale because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening.”

There you have it, folks. As we know, things aren’t always absolutely certain within the realm of “Chicago Fire,” but you can almost certainly bet that Brett will return not only alongside fan-favorite alum Jesse Spencer, but also to (hopefully) send Emma packing.