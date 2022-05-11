‘Chicago Fire’: Is This the Worst Episode of Season 6?

When it comes to Chicago Fire, most episodes do end up on the good side of the show’s fans. Then again, some of them happen to be clunkers. The NBC first responder drama just sends fans reeling at times. There happens to be an episode from Season 6 that sets fans’ hair on fire. The episode is listed among all of the show’s ones on IMDb. It’s from that platform that fans are voting two thumbs down on this one.

Storyline From ‘Chicago Fire’ Focuses On Dawson, Herrmann In This Show

The Whole Point of Being Roommates from Chicago Fire has this storyline from the episode. “After saving a young girl, Dawson is forced to make a tough decision when she finds out the girl’s father is addicted to painkillers, according to IMDb. “Herrmann loses his cool and gets into an altercation with a police officer after responding to a call. Otis and Cruz are on a mission to find out who Brett is dating. Meanwhile, Boden is skeptical when Donna’s brother Julian unexpectedly comes to town.” Monica Raymund plays Gabriela Dawson while David Eigenberg appears as Herrmann. Brett is Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer. These days, Brett is snuggling up to Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer.

What are these fans actually saying about this episode? It notched a 7.8 among the fan rankings in Season 6. Let’s turn to a Reddit thread for comments. “This show has really gotten boring”, one fan says. Another fan writes that they watch the show out of obligation at that time. And here’s a fan with a more direct comment: “It’s become the Dawson hour. I don’t get it. She’s absolutely unlikable at this point. And what the f**k is she? Is she a paramedic? A detective? A social worker? I was stunned that Herman [spl] was even on the screen. We haven’t heard shit from him beyond him telling Otis something about the bar real quick.”

Monica Raymund Will Always Keep Door Open On Returning As Dawson

Those fans who grew tired of Dawson on the show probably celebrated when Raymund left the show. After her departure, she also had some comments about Spencer leaving the drama. “I wish Jesse all the best,” she tells Deadline in an interview. “I love him so much. They were so lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he does next.” Raymund did make guest appearances on the show. What about a full-time return to the show? She admits that she is fond of showrunner Derek Haas. “I never close the door on Gabriela Dawson. The door is always open. I never say no to an opportunity to tell stories.”