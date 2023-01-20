‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney to Take ‘Leave of Absence’ to Deal With ‘Personal Matter’

Taylor Kinney will reportedly be missing from NBC’s Chicago Fire for an unspecified amount of time, according to a production source.

Deadline reported today (Jan. 20) that the 11-year One Chicago veteran will be taking a leave of absence to give him time to deal with a personal matter. The source did not elaborate on the nature of the matter.

The cast and crew allegedly only learned about the hiatus today. And the source believes that Chicago Fire writers will need to re-tool scripts to handle the situation. The publication reached out to a spokesperson for more information, but they would not comment.

Taylor Kinney has been one of the lead stars of Chicago Fire since its 2012 debut. And his character, Kelly Severide, has made appearances on both sister series, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. Kinney also starred in the brief spinoff titled Chicago Justice, which premiered and concluded in 2017.

Taylor Kinney Hiatus Comes with Several Other ‘Chicago Fire’ Changeups

The hiatus is a major blow for fans, who just watched Severide say “I do” to his longtime love, Stella Kidd. Since the current season debuted, the couple has been a major player in the storylines.

It’s also a blow because people have watched several major change-ups rattle the series over the past couple of years. One of the most notable, of course, was the exit of Jesse Spencer’s Matthew Casey, who left the firehouse to care for his friend’s orphans in 2021. The abrupt move created a hole for people who had been rooting for his new romance with Sylvie Brett.

And looking forward, the entire production will soon see a major change when the show’s co-creator, Derek Hass, retires from not only Chicago Fire but the entire Wolf Entertainment family.

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” he told Variety in November.

“I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. And as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC, and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”

New episodes of Chicago Fire return to NBC on February 8. It is unclear how many episodes Kinney filmed before taking his leave.