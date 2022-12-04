Country Singer Jana Kramer Reveals She’s Joining ‘Chicago Fire’

If you are an avid viewer of Chicago Fire and like country music, then you probably will have a solid reaction to seeing Jana Kramer on there. The Why You Wanna singer is filming some episodes of the very popular NBC show right now. Kramer, who also appeared on One Tree Hill and Dancing with the Stars, put some photographs up on Instagram. All three of them have Kramer sharing space with Taylor Kinney, who plays Severide on the show. Let’s take a look at the pictures and see what Kramer wrote in the caption area.

Fans filled up Kramer’s comments section after they saw these photos. One fan wrote, “Great news.” Another fan said, “My favorite show.” While we know that Kramer is working on Chicago Fire, there is not any real information about her character. There are no hard-and-fast names or attributes being offered by the show at this time. But Kramer will be a great addition to Chicago Fire. With the photos of her and Kinney together, one might assume that they share screen time together.

‘Chicago Fire’ Has Not Officially Said What Jana Kramer’s Role Will Be On Show

Yet, when it comes to actually pinning down what Kramer is doing on there, we will have to wait and see. The show is pretty good about releasing information and data about upcoming episodes. Also, there was no public announcement from the show about Kramer’s addition to the cast. Obviously, Kinney’s Severide is connected to Miranda Rae Mayo’s Kidd. We don’t expect to see Kramer’s character involved in any romantic interludes with Severide. That would be too much of a mess. Still, the show has to come up with a compelling storyline for Kramer’s character to be a part of going forward. So, we guess the words “stay tuned” probably fit into this situation quite well.

Meanwhile, the show received some rather shocking news with showrunner and co-creator Derek Haas making a decision to step away from Chicago Fire. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” Haas said. The One Chicago franchise of shows dominates NBC’s programming on Wednesday nights. Over on CBS, the FBI franchise runs all three shows on Tuesday nights. Andrea Newman fills the role of co-showrunner on Chicago Fire and she’s going to be staying on as far as we know. No replacement for Haas has been named at this time. Yet Haas has given franchise creator Dick Wolf a lot of credit for helping him grow as a showrunner.