‘FBI: Most Wanted’: New Addition Edwin Hodge Spent a Season on ‘Chicago Fire’

Though FBI: Most Wanted is only three seasons into what will no doubt be a lengthy run, it’s already gone through some major shakeups. After just three seasons, fans and fictional colleagues said goodbye to supervisory special agent Jess LaCroix, played by Julian McMahon.

Remi Scott (Dylan McDermott) was then introduced to replace him, but fans were skeptical. McDermott had already proven himself an excellent actor. However, he was making the leap from Law & Order villain to the central hero on FBI: Most Wanted. Would he and the series be able to pull off such a major transition?

Well, it’s safe to say that Dylan McDermott was successful. Remi Scott provided an interesting, likable new character, and viewers were hooked immediately. So much so, in fact, that it was renewed for an additional two seasons!

Shortly following the Season 3 finale, however, the series faced yet another significant change. Miguel Gomez, the actor behind Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, announced his departure from the series.

Miguel was only with the series for two seasons but had already cemented Ivan as a crucial part of the team. As such, FBI: Most Wanted producers wasted no time setting out to find a replacement. And after several weeks of searching, they found the perfect candidate.

‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Edwin Hodge to Join ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

FBI: Most Wanted recently announced that Edwin Hodge will be the newest member of the Fugitive Task Force, making his first appearance as Ray Cannon in Season 4, premiering on September 20th.

As reported by Deadline, Ray Cannon is a new transfer to Remy Scott’s FBI unit. He comes from Albany, New York, but began his career in New Orleans as a police officer. After graduating to junior detective, Cannon went through FBI training at Quantico in the hopes of following in the footsteps of his retired FBI agent father.

FBI fans can rest easy knowing that Edwin Hodge is no newcomer to police procedurals. In addition to guest roles on CSI: Miami, NCIS, Bones, and Rizzoli and Isles, he also spent an entire season with Chicago Fire.

Now, Executive Producer Dick Wolf is adamant that Chicago Fire is not a procedural drama. It does, however, follow a similar format.

Not to mention, both Chicago Fire and FBI: Most Wanted are Dick Wolf productions, so there are fewer ropes to learn. And, as he plays a hero in both series, there’s no concern about a major shift for the actor.

Neither the series nor Edwin himself has given fans much in the way of a statement regarding the casting decision. However, Edwin Hodge did share the news on Instagram, writing, “Another day… Another blessing!!” So it’s clear that the actor is excited to begin the new chapter of his career.