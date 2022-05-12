Former ‘Chicago Fire’ Actor Appearing in Upcoming Episode of ‘FBI: International’

One actress who has some history with Chicago Fire will be popping up on another Dick Wolf Show, this time it’s FBI: International. Actress Nicole Forester, who played Matt Casey’s sister in the NBC drama, is getting another role. The news comes down on Wednesday thanks to Twitter and the official Wolf Entertainment account.

A familiar face will be making an appearance in an upcoming episode of #FBIInternational! @nicoleforester, who has appeared as Matt Casey’s sister in #ChicagoFire will be joining the #FBIFam next week pic.twitter.com/6pqud2j5Jf — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 11, 2022

Fans are expressing their joy about seeing her again on their TV screens. But Forester also has some movie credits to her career, too. For instance, she appeared as Nancy Holt in Jack Reacher. Other movies included Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Double. She also appeared in the CBS soap opera Guiding Light and the Starz series Boss.

Additional Roles For ‘Chicago Fire’ Cast Member Include Other TV Series

Forester also played Jill Reiter on Beverly Hills, 90210, and had appearances on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Enterprise, according to IMDb. Those are just some of the places you might recognize the Christie Casey actress from in her career. The most recent time she appears on Chicago Fire is a 2021 episode titled Double Red. In the 2014 TV series Those Who Kill, she appears in two episodes as Donna Russell. She’s a native of Ann Arbor, Mich., and is married with two children.

We are coming up to the Season 10 finale for Chicago Fire and Joe Minoso foresees some fireworks taking place. He’s well versed in how showrunner Derek Haas makes things happen on the drama. “I know Derek likes to top himself year after year after year and does so successfully,” Minoso said in a chat with Cinemablend said. “But I have no idea how he’s going to top himself this year. I look forward to it.”

Stellaride Wedding Will Be Big Focus of NBC Drama’s Season Finale

We do know that the Stellaride wedding will take place and there’s going to be a Jesse Spencer sighting as Matt Casey. Look for him to be with Kara Killmer’s Sylvie Brett, whom he has a long-distance relationship with right now. Drama is definitely going to be a prime motivator as this series finale takes shape on NBC.

What, though, does Killmer want to see in the relationship between Sylvie and Casey? “I know what I’d like it to be,” she said according to One Chicago Center. As she was talking, the actress points to her ring finger in the hopes of a wedding proposal or matrimony itself. “They’re working long-distance, so she’s gotta get on a plane every once in a while. Take a visit, you know? It’s a two-way street.” Look for these two to heat up the TV screen. But all eyes also will be on the Stellaride ceremony.