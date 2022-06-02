‘One Chicago’ Mourns the Loss of Firehouse 51’s Dalmatian With Emotional Message

When “One Chicago” aired its triple threat of finales last week, it wasn’t just our favorite characters we said goodbye to. Ahead of the “Chicago Fire” season finale, fans learned the final episode of the year would also mark the final episode for the series’ beloved firehouse dog, the Dalmatian named Tuesday. Sadly, the spirited pup passed away due to unforeseen kidney problems. And now, One Chicago is mourning Tuesday’s passing with an emotional post.

“[Tuesday] will always be a part of 51 and the One Chicago family,” the franchise’s official Instagram post read. “Our hearts go out to Christine Mahaney [Tuesday’s trainer] and @whatadog for their loss.”

Photos of the sweet pup show her loving up on some of our favorite “One Chicago” cast members. Two include Blake Gallo actor Alberto Rosende and Randall “Mouch” McHolland’s Christian Stolte.

Fans took to the comments to share their love for Tuesday and express their condolences.

“She was so beautiful and fun to watch,” one “Chicago Fire” fan wrote, “a loss felt by millions.”

Another said, “Tuesday was a very special, smart, loving girl. She will be very missed.”

Others, while saddened by the canine’s passing, shared their happiness as seeing the dog at the Stellaride wedding during “Fire’s” season 10 finale.

‘One Chicago’ Star Daniel Kyri Shares Special Tribute to Tuesday

While Tuesday’s death is felt by the entirety of the “One Chicago” universe, the young dalmatian shared a special onscreen relationship with Darren Ritter actor Daniel Kyri. If you recall, we first met Tuesday in season seven of “Chicago Fire” when Kryi’s character took ownership of the little dalmatian as she suffered major separation anxiety.

Although she wasn’t initially welcome at Firehouse 51, with Chief Boden initially disapproving, she quickly wormed her way into the firefighters’ hearts, quickly claiming a spot beside Mouch on his couch and frequently serving as a point of comical relief within the show.

Following her death, the Darren Ritter actor took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Tuesday.

“Heartbroken to learn my little buddy is gone,” Kyri wrote. “Sending all my love to her trainer today. I got to spend time with her on set & do all the fun stuff but you took care of her when the cameras weren’t rolling. I’ll miss her. Love you Tues!”

Simultaneously, Tuesday trainer Christine Mahaney shared an emotional tribute of her own. Posting a picture of the spotted pup in a field of bright yellow flowers, she wrote, “It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues.”

To “One Chicago” fans, Mahaney wrote, “The love from you, Tuesday’s fans, over the past four years has been immense.”