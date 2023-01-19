LOOK: ‘Chicago Med’ Shouts Out Carl Weathers for Directing New Episode with BTS Photos

Chicago Med fans were treated to a brand new episode last night, Wednesday, January 18. This episode was an extra treat as it was directed by none other than the iconic actor Carl Weathers.

Fans of the series know that Weathers joined the wildly popular One Chicago series years ago portraying attorney Mark Jefferies. And, in a recent Twitter post, the TV series posted a series of photos giving a shoutout to the longtime actor for directing Med’s newest episode.

“Tonight’s #ChicagoMed was directed by the incomparable Carl Weathers!” exclaims a Twitter post on the Wolf Entertainment page.

Tonight’s #ChicagoMed was directed by the incomparable Carl Weathers! We have been privileged to have him direct a few of our shows before 🎬 #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/BF2EWeKaF0 — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) January 19, 2023

Of course, as the tweet points out, this was not the first time the prolific silver-screen and television star lent his directing expertise to the One Chicago franchise.

“We have been privileged to have him direct a few of our shows before,” the tweet continues along with the hashtag, #OneChicago.

Carl Weathers Has A Long List Of Hollywood Accomplishments

Carl Weathers has been part of the Hollywood scene for decades. The longtime actor is well known for a variety of roles over the years. Some of these include Weathers’s turn as Apollo Creed in the iconic Rocky franchise. He has also starred in some other fan-favorite flicks including 1987’s Predator and 1996 hit Happy Gilmore.

In the One Chicago series, Carl Weathers portrays attorney Mark Jefferies. His initial debut took place on another one of the popular shows within the One Chicago universe, Chicago Fire.

The Popular Film Star DIrected A Chicago Med Crossover Event In Med’s Sixth Season

During Chicago Med’s sixth season, Carl Weathers directed an episode that happened to be a major One Chicago crossover event. This episode was titled Some Things Are Worth the Risk. The episode sees the crossover episode bring the medical drama team together with some Chicago Fire characters. Some of these familiar faces included Joe Minoso’s Joe Cruz and Hanako Greensmith’s Violet Mikami.

This episode features Chicago Med star Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi and Steven Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer facing an intense emergency call in the field. This call takes the Chicago Med characters away from the show’s Gaffney Medical Center and puts them on the field with some of our favorite Fire players. At the same time, Oliver Platt’s One Chicago character, Dr. Daniel Charles faces a very complex case.