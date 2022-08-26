‘Chicago Med’ Adds Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek to Season 8 Cast

The cast of Chicago Med is growing by two as Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek will be joining the NBC medical drama for Season 8. Roiz, Deadline reports, has appeared in shows like Grimm and Caprica. Richcreek, who goes by her married name of Lilah Richcreek Estrada, has been seen on shows like The Wonder Years and the Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin show Grace and Frankie.

Roiz and Richcreek will be recurring guest stars as Season 8 will kick off on Wednesday, September 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Roiz will play a character named Jack Egan, who is a multimillionaire renaissance man. Richcreek will play Nellie Cuevas, who is a psych fellow who works alongside Dr. Charles, played by Oliver Platt. Chicago Med has its activities taking place around Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

New Cast Members For ‘Chicago Med’ Have Lot of Experience

As for recent work, Roiz provided the voice for Mr. Kielowski in the animated flick Turning Red. Other film work for the actor included Pompeii, Man of the Year, and The Day After Tomorrow. TV work has included playing Captain Sean Renard on the NBC show Grimm for six seasons. Roiz also starred in Caprica as Sam Adama. Other TV work has included Fox show 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett. Then, other shows have included Kevin Hill, Suits, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia.

For Richcreek, she has starred in the Disney+ series titled Four Dads. Other work includes an untitled NBC project starring Leslie Odom and Kerry Washington. Richcreek Estrada also has appeared in the TV show Dove, too.

Guy Lockard Shared Info On How He Was Cast On The Show

Meanwhile, there are some familiar stars who will be returning to Chicago Med next season. Among them are S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Choi, Nick Gehlfuss, Guy Lockard, and Steven Weber. Speaking of Merkerson, she would recall those Hollywood stars that made her feel starstruck. “I was probably in my 20s when I met Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis because I did a play with their son,” Merkerson said. “And I was completely starstruck. It took me a minute to just calm down to meet them.”

Lockard offers some insight into how he was cast on the show. “The full story is that right before the pandemic in February 2020, I did an episode of Chicago Fire, and we did that episode and it played over well,” Lockard told Fansided. “Fast-forward to July of last year, I did an audition for Dylan Scott, and one of the directors of the Chicago Fire episode got hired to be the executive producer of Chicago Med, and as soon as my tape came in, she pulled it.”