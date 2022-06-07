‘Chicago Med’: Everything We Know About Season 8’s Premiere Date

Season 7 of “Chicago Med” wrapped up just last month. However, given this year’s nail-biting finale, we’re already looking forward to the premiere of Season 8. So, if you’re one of the millions of impatient Chi-hards, here’s everything we know about “Med’s” 2022 premiere date.

Fortunately, as per One Chicago Center, fans of the hit medical drama didn’t have to worry this year about whether “Chicago Med,” not to mention its sister shows “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD,” would return for an all-new season. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, NBC renewed all three shows for a substantial three seasons. That brought us through to NBC’s 2022-2023 lineup.

So, while we already knew “Chicago Med” Season 8 would be happening, the major question was when?

Well, as per usual, we can expect all three “One Chicago” dramas to air sometime this fall. And, according to the outlet, the series’ return date will likely be sometime in September. Based on previous years, “One Chicago” as well as some of our other favorite TV shows, including CBS’s “Blue Bloods” and “NCIS,” tend to return to the small screen in the early fall.

Additionally, we can expect no change in its timeslot, with the entire Dick Wolf-produced franchise taking over Wednesday nights. “Chicago Med” fans can look forward to tuning back in on Wednesday nights during the series’ 8 p.m. EST.

What to Expect Following the ‘Chicago Med’ Finale Cliffhanger:

As stated above, the season 8 finale of “Chicago Med” left us at the edge of our seats and concerned for the lives of two of our favorite characters. That said, this definitely wouldn’t mark the first time writers have left fans of the show on a major cliffhanger. So what exactly can we expect when “Chicago Med” returns this fall?

Well, perhaps most importantly, we can almost guarantee “One Chicago” writers will welcome us back with a major crossover between “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire.” And while Drs. Will Halstead and Dylan Scott are in major danger, it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen a significant crossover like this. So, despite all the uncertainty, we can’t wait.

The last we saw Dylan, he and his colleague were trapped in the latter’s half-empty, burning apartment building, with flames rapidly growing and seemingly every potential exit cutoff. However, we were hit with a twist.

Just as we heard the smoke alarm and Dylan’s undercover cop friend Jo began gathering her things, one of the suspects the officer had been investigating shows up with a gun, but Dylan attacks the man and the firearm goes off.

Fortunately, Dylan was unharmed and Jo was left, for the most part, unscathed. However, the shooter was injured and Dylan, as the dedicated medical care professional he is, committed to stay behind and try to save the man’s life.

So, what will become of the shooter? What about Will and Dylan? Will all of “Chicago Fire’s” house 51 turn out for this massive blaze? We’ll be sure to update you as new details emerge.