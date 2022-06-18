‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Hoping This Romantic Pairing Doesn’t Work Out

Fans of TV’s popular One Chicago franchise know well that romantic entanglements are a big part throughout. From Chicago Fire to Chicago Med, to Chicago P.D., pretty much any pair seems to be fair game.

And, most of the time, fans of the franchise are on board with these One Chicago pairings. Eagerly shipping some of TV’s most beloved relationships. However, sometimes, the franchise chooses to pair characters off in relationships we aren’t quite ready for. And it is this latter scenario that seems to be the general consensus when it comes to the potential for one Chicago Med pairing.

Chicago Med Fans Really Want One Relationship To Remain Platonic

Throughout the years, each one of the shows within the One Chicago franchise has featured a bevy of romantic storylines. Some are full of intense chemistry. Others are a little more forced. Additionally, some of these relationships grow into lasting partnerships, while others fizzle out fairly quickly. Many of these, however, start as close friendships on the job.

And, it is one of these friendships that now has Chicago Med fans talking; hoping that this bond remains a friendly one and doesn’t go too far in the upcoming season.

One Chicago Fans Want Dr. Daniel Charles And Sharon Goodwin To Simply Remain Good Friends

Some One Chicago fans have spent some time wondering if the Chicago Med showrunners are planning to expand the close friendship we see between S. Epatha Merkerson’s Sharon Goodwin and Oliver Platt’s Dr. Daniel Charles. And, they say, if the Med showrunners do decide to take the relationship to the next level, it would be a big mistake.

Fans hope that One Chicago showrunners don’t create a romance between S. Epatha Merkerson’s Sharon Goodwin and Oliver Platt’s Dr. Daniel Charles on Chicago Med (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

S. Epatha Merkerson Praises The Popular One Chicago Series For Focusing On the “Authenticity” Of the Dramas

Fans may still be discussing whether or not they would approve of a romance between S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt’s Chicago Med characters. However, while this is happening, Merkerson is also speaking behind the scenes…only she is commenting on the authenticity of the popular One Chicago series.

Sure, the entire franchise receives plenty of praise from critics for the realistic way the showrunners portray many of the dramatic storylines. But, S. Epatha Merkerson puts the show’s ability into words during a recent interview.

“[One Chicago‘s] plots may not be literally ripped from the headlines,” the Law & Order alum tells Hollywood Outbreak. Merkerson goes on to note that the One Chicago “writers and producers do strive to make the stories as authentic as possible.”