‘Chicago Med’ Fans Question Dr. Reese’s Actions in This Season 3 Moment

During a season 3 episode of Chicago Med, Gaffney’s former psychiatry resident Sarah Reese teetered on the line of breaking her hypocritic oath, “do no harm.” And fans are still debating her actions to this day.

The installment, titled Ties That Bind, showed Reese struggling with an aggressive patient because he was triggering past trauma in her life. So to feel safe, she bought pepper spray and kept it with her while working.

The man had symptoms that the other doctors couldn’t seem to diagnose. So, they sent him to Reese for a psych evaluation. And while she was speaking to him, he became enraged over the fact that no one could help him. He then cornered her. While panicked, she used the spray on him.

Reese then fled and left a nurse to help the man after he fell to the ground in pain. And shortly after, the board decided that she broke protocol by reacting with such force, so the hospital suspended her.

Immediately following the episode, fans were torn about whether she had actually done anything wrong. And earlier this month, the topic resurfaced on Reddit.

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Can’t Agree on Dr. Reese’s Suspension

In a thread titled, “Was Dr. Reese Really in the Wrong,” people went back to the suspension and quickly realized that five seasons later, they still couldn’t agree on whether Reese had responded to the threat appropriately.

Some people believed that the doctor had no choice but to use pepper spray on the man because he could have easily overpowered and severely injured her. And her duties as a doctor did not include risking her life.

“Obviously, the man was unhinged with a huge size difference. I’d be terrified too,” The_Jeremy_O responded. “If security had heard and rushed over they’d have bodied him to the ground. Obviously, a 5’5 150lb woman can’t do that so what’s wrong with her defending herself from an obvious threat?”

Other people, however, saw the situation from a completely different perspective. In their opinion, working with dangerous patients was a risk that she should have accepted. And under no circumstance is it ok for a medical professional to carry a weapon to work.

“Using a weapon on a patient is quite literally the opposite of “do no harm,” taylorcovet added. “…Mentally ill people can be dangerous, violent, manipulative, and overall really scary. As a mental health professional, you learn to deal with it in a safe manner. What you absolutely don’t do is inflict more harm.”

In the end, Chicago Med fans were split down the middle about Reese’s reaction to her on-the-job threat. And many people struggled to accept that she was thinking clearly because of her own trauma, which made them believe that perhaps she had no business being in the profession at all.