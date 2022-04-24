‘Chicago Med’: Is Guy Lockard Going to Return for Season 8?

Guy Lockard plays Dr. Dylan Scott on Chicago Med and, at this time of the year, who is coming back to the TV show becomes news. While some actors keep their possible returns quiet, others might give up the news in unique ways. Lockard happens to share some news with fans. Will he return for Season 8? The actor shared a little bit about that on Twitter.

Guy Lockard of ‘Chicago Med’ Tips Off Fans About His Future With Show

Just ran into the legendary @randyflagler at COVID Testing (all 3 shows go through COVID testing before we can go to set) and I’m pissed. I forgot to take a pic with my dude and probably won’t see him again until next season 😩.Needless to say he lit up the room as usual 🖤 — Guy Lockard (@GuyLockardReal) April 21, 2022

In the One Chicago franchise world, Randy Flagler appears on Chicago Fire. Apparently, Lockard spills the beans that he’s going to be coming back for Season 8. That’s good news as Chicago Med has been through some cast changes in recent seasons. Scott is the resident pediatrician and looks to take care of kids’ issues. The show happened to share a cool photo of a stethoscope that Lockard uses playing Scott on the NBC medical drama.

Actor Would Step Into Play Iconic Role of Billy Flynn In ‘Chicago’ Musical

Before he became a cast regular on the show, Guy Lockard had recurring roles on NBC’s The Village and The Blacklist. Lockard also has been associated with the musical Chicago where he played Billy Flynn. With all of the different talents that Lockard has in his career, which one is his favorite? He is asked about this in a 2017 interview with the Chicago Defender.

“I can’t say,” Lockard says. “In one breath, I can tell you that it’s acting. I love being able to inhabit characters because essentially every character is really an extension of you. Finding something that doesn’t live within you, really finding something to bring forward — something you wouldn’t always bring forward. In the same breath, singing because I feel the same way when I get on stage. I start to sing a song — an original tune or something someone wrote for me.”

The actor also is asked about playing Flynn, an iconic character in an iconic musical. “These are some big shoes to fill but I have big feet,” he said laughing. “I think with due preparation, prayer, and focus — I have been giving it my all. More than anything, I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to do Billy Flynn. Billy is the orchestrator of all this madness. I feel like he’s having the most fun in the show.”