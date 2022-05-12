‘Chicago Med’: Is One of the Show’s Most Talented Doctors Leaving Before the Season Finale?

Think about how Chicago Med ended Wednesday night. There was Dr. Crockett Marcel comforting transplant surgeon Pamela Blake.

Is the show setting up one of these major characters, portrayed by Dominic Rains and Sarah Rafferty, for a possible exit? Let’s discuss “End of the Day, Anything Can Happen.”

The Crockett-Blake Chicago Med storyline involved a 68-year-old grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson. Zeke is dying of liver failure and Celeste wants to save him. They live outside of Chicago and five hospitals nearest to them already have turned them down. Here’s the problem. Celeste wants to donate a portion of her liver to save her grandson. But she’s also older and in relatively poor health, with high blood pressure and diabetes. That’s why other surgeons said they wouldn’t approve the transplant.

Crockett, who was on a morning coffee run, came across Celeste and Zeke as they drove up to the ER. He wants to help Zeke. But he and Blake can read Celeste’s medical chart. Celeste tells them she’s in better health and asks for a retest. Crockett says yes. Blake is hesitant but agrees. The tests come back slightly better, but good enough to try a transplant.

Both grandson and grandmother come through the surgery. Crockett is there when Celeste wakes up to pass along a message from Zeke. “You rock, Grandma.” Then Celeste starts to crash and they rush her back into surgery to stop the internal bleeding.

In Key Chicago Med Scene Blake Tells Crockett About Hand Problem

Although Blake is so adept at the intricate procedure, she didn’t put the clamp on tightly enough in the first surgery. She realizes that and then orders Crockett to finish. It all was very strange. Crockett secured the clamp and Celeste is OK. But he wants to know what happened with Blake. Crockett tries to help her shrug it off. But Blake will have none of it. It’s her OR. She’s responsible. Then she told him what really happened.

“The clip didn’t hold because I didn’t engage it tightly enough,” Blake told Crockett. “I couldn’t engage it. My hand at rest … rock steady. But when I pinch my fingers together, there’s something wrong with my hand, Crockett. There’s something really wrong.”

Rafferty Also Starring in New Netflix Series

This got Chicago Med fans wondering. With only two episodes remaining in the season, is the series setting up Blake for a departure. Plus, add in the fact that Rafferty is filming a new series for Netflix. She plays a veterinarian in My Life with the Walter Boys. The series, which is at least 10 episodes, currently is in production in Calgary. Rafferty plays a mother of seven boys and a girl. The family lives in rural Colorado. They take in Jackie Howard, who comes from a well-to-do family when her mother and sister died. Jackie’s mother and Katherine were old friends.

Circling back to Chicago Med, there are two more episodes remaining for season seven. This is Rafferty’s first portraying Dr. Blake. Next Wednesday’s penultimate episode is “Lying Doesn’t Protect You from the Truth.” Here’s the plot tease:

“Dylan and Ethan treat a patient shot during a drug raid. Charles and Vanessa work together to properly diagnose a motivational speaker. Will and Hannah must turn to Crockett for help with a patient who’s pregnant.”

Rafferty isn’t listed among the cast for this Chicago Med episode. However, she’s in the finale (May 25) dubbed “And Now We Come to the End.” Take a look at the plot tease. The Crockett-Blake storyline definitely is bubbling up.

“Will and Hannah clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant. Crockett is faced with a tough decision when Blake is in surgery. Ethan and Archer treat the son of Med’s general counsel. Med’s family grows.”

We can see there will be additions to the Chicago Med family. But will there be a subtraction?