‘Chicago Med’ Star Kristen Hager Shares New Baby Bump Photo

Chicago Med actress Kristen Hager is going to have a baby and she’s keeping everyone up to date with her progress. Recently, Hager, who played Dr. Steve Hammer on the show before leaving, shares a photo on her Instagram account. While she might not be working as an actress right now, Hager might not have any issues when finding work again.

Showrunners For ‘Chicago Med’ Would Be Open For Hager To Return

Here’s a question. Would Chicago Med be open to having her return? Showrunners are offering their two cents about the possibility. “She’s a wonderful actor,” Andrew Schneider said in an interview with Variety. “We felt we had pretty much done her story regarding her mom and resolved that. But we’d love to have her back. And the great thing about the One Chicago series is if the character’s alive, the character can come back.”

Diane Frolov offers her thoughts about this as well. “What’s happening with Stevie right now is she’s going back to try and reconnect with her husband,” she said. “And make it work. So we’re leaving that up in the air. Does that in fact happen? She is a character that has the potential to return.” Like many things from the TV world, you will have to stay tuned and see what goes down here. The actress left the show because she was having a baby. That’s a logical reason.

Oliver Platt Talks About What Obstacle Dr. Charles Faces In Life

One of the favorite Chicago Med characters is Dr. Daniel Charles, played by Oliver Platt. The actor talks about the biggest issue that Charles faced. It happens to be around the topic of intimacy, something many people can relate to in their lives. “Being involved in this sort of new relationship…,” he says. “Look, the guy’s had multiple marriages. Clearly, there are some intimacy issues here, and I love that we’re on the edges of exploring that stuff.

“It’s sort of a classic psychological profile for a shrink in that he’s adept at figuring out other people’s emotional landscapes,” Platt says. “But his [own] might be a little bit more mysterious to him.” It’s always interesting to see how these characters happen to work out different obstacles in their lives. Chicago Med allows the show’s cast to actually work through situations that are relatable to the character. Dick Wolf is a master at airing these types of dramas. This show is part of the One Chicago universe along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. They rule Wednesday nights for NBC and will for a long time to come.