‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character

For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played Vanessa Taylor. Cooper has been playing that character since Season 6. But she is now off of the show’s cast. Cooper’s last appearance on the show was during Wednesday night’s episode. In the show, Vanessa decides to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others.

It was previously revealed on Chicago Med that Vanessa was the daughter of Maggie, played by Marlyne Barrett, who Maggie gave up for adoption. At the end of the episode, Vanessa tells Maggie, “This is my calling,” about leaving the hospital. For the series, Cooper did appear in 29 episodes of the series between 2021 and 2022, Variety reported.

‘Chicago Med’ Has Had Its Share Of Cast Changes

Cooper had previously appeared in All American, Snowfall, The Fosters, The New Normal, and Faking It. Barrett headed over to Twitter after the episode aired. She posted a video with a caption saying, “She’s going! A New Journey Begins! Will miss this one.” With Cooper leaving, it marks another cast member leaving the show.

Brian Tee, who has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the show, will be leaving later on this year. We understand that his last appearance will be in a December episode of the show. But earlier in this season, Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty did leave, too. Lockard played Dr. Dylan Scott; Rafferty played Dr. Pamela Blake. Yet the show has had a cast member return in a recurring role. Yaya DaCosta had left the show in 2021 after six seasons but she’s come on back to the show.

“Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his story, so he is leaving right now, but we have people leave and we have them come back. We’re leaving that door open,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov has told Variety about Lockard. “We love Guy. He did a great job and was wonderful to work with. But what was sort of the cornerstone of his character was a doctor who had been a cop, and couldn’t escape his past — it becomes very evident in the premiere episode,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider said. “So having really resolved that, we felt we had really covered his story arc, but Guy is so good and was such a wonderful character that we would welcome bringing him back in the future.”

Chicago Med is one of the One Chicago programs that airs on Wednesday nights. The other shows in the franchise include Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.