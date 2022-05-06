‘Chicago Med’: New Photos Confirm Longtime Character Returning for Episode 20

A longtime character from Chicago Med has been missing recently on the NBC show but there is some good news about this person. New photos are showing that actress Sarah Rafferty, who plays Dr. Pamela Blake, is coming back. She’s had a brief absence from the show but Rafferty will be back in action. Blake has been working alongside Dr. Crockett Marcel, played by Dominic Rains. Expect to see them continue and work together.

Fans of ‘Chicago Med’ Weren’t Too Happy With This Christmas Scene

Fans do love this show. Some of them were confused about a scene between Blake and Rafferty. In a Christmas episode from Season 7, Marcel and Blake have a kiss under the mistletoe. But Marcel was dating Blake’s daughter at the time. What gives? One fan writes, “Am I the only one who is confused, are they setting up a love interest as Dr. Marcel and Dr. Blake or Dr. Marcel and Dr. Blake’s daughter????”

Well, there is more fan reaction about this one romance on the show. They don’t like it at all. Another fan says, “Called Marcel’s weird triangle with Blake and her daughter when they introduced both characters. Not thrilled they are going that route but guess they are…” Yet one more fan would call this romance “so cringe.” This fan states, “I kinda hate it- I don’t know how old the characters are, but there’s an age gap between at least one of the pairs, plus the power dynamic from doctor-patient iirc? It’s just,,, kinda messed up and gross IMO.”

Sarah Rafferty Got Some TV Cred From Working On ‘Suits’

Rafferty formerly starred in Suits and started appearing on Chicago Med earlier this season. Blake is a transplant surgeon. But her character dealt with Crockett and Sharon Goodwin, played by S. Epatha Merkerson. This was after her daughter was in a car crash and she needed some treatment. Rafferty is definitely making her mark as Blake at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. She played Donna Paulsen on Suits, who was a legal secretary. Rafferty appeared in every episode of the show. Other work on TV includes Tremors, Grey’s Anatomy, and Six Feet Under.

In other Chicago Med news, producers are talking about the return of Dr. Hannah Asher, played by Jessy Schram. She has been seeing Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfus, on the show. How will this work out now as she’s come back? “They’re going to have a learning period and a testing period,” executive producer Diane Frolov said in an interview with TVLine. “Will has always looked upon Hannah as somebody with a problem, which she did have. So he’s cast himself in the role of savior, and he’s going to have to get out of that.”