‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal How Brian Tee’s Ethan Will Leave the Show

While we have known that Chicago Med star Brian Tee would be leaving, we didn’t have those pesky details about how it would happen. Now, though, we have some clarity about the situation. This comes by way of co-showrunner Andrew Schneider through a PEOPLE article.

We learn that Tee’s character Dr. Ethan Choi, who will be getting married to his main squeeze April Sexton, will start up a mobile clinic. Schneider said this is being done “so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” Yes, you read that right. Ethan and April are staying in the Windy City, TV Line reports.

‘Chicago Med’ Star Might Be Able To Make Guest-Starring Spots In The Future

You can find Choi’s final episode airing on December 7 and starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central on NBC. With Ethan and April staying in Chicago, we can expect to see some possible guest-starring roles down the road. Tee will be part of the show as a director for this season’s Episode 16. April is played by YaYa DaCosta on the show.

Their wedding happened to be teased on the November 16 episode. A bunch of their friends received surprise invites to the wedding. Ethan’s co-workers were happy about the news of the wedding. But in the Season 8 premiere, DaCosta showed up as April in a surprise.

Both Ethan and April got reconnected at Ethan’s father’s burial site. They reassured one another that they had not gotten married since last seeing one another. A later episode saw Ethan and April dance the night away on a dance floor and it was not a little dance for the night. It was one for the books.

Co-Showrunner Says Characters Of Ethan, April Have ‘Evolved’

“Both have evolved, professionally and emotionally, in ways that allow them finally to join their lives together,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov told PEOPLE in an interview. “When they reconnected earlier this season, April saw that Ethan was now more open, less rigid; and Ethan realized he could now be the man she needed. This allowed the feelings both still felt for one another to blossom. We felt [the wedding] gave closure and a happy ending to the Ethan-April love story. It also felt like a compelling next chapter in his life as a doctor.”

One thing to note is that this show is part of the very popular One Chicago franchise. While we learn that Tee will direct an episode, there’s also a chance that he could return in a guest star spot. That’s good news for longtime fans because they would not have to say goodbye to one of their favorite characters.