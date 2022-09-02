‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Photos Tease Major Character’s Potential Exit

NBC has released its promotional photos and videos for the fall kickoff of Chicago Med. One character is missing. Should we read between the lines in regards to Dr. Pamela Blake?

Chicago Med appears to be telling us that Blake, the noted transplant surgeon and budding love interest for Dr. Crockett Marcel, is the main casualty of the season seven finale. When last we saw our favorite characters, Blake was struggling after neck surgery to repair her shaky hands. She’d suffered a type of stroke. During a post-op check, her doctor asked her to touch her finger to her nose. But she kept missing. There’s no way she could perform delicate surgeries in her condition.

In all the NBC pre-season eight publicity, you see the main Chicago Med stars. Check out this One Chicago promo, which covers Chicago Med, along with Fire and PD.

NEW ONE CHICAGO PROMO! 🗣



Catch the seasons premiere Wednesday, September 21 on @NBC and @PeacockTV.

There also was this One Chicago social media poster:

In real life, Sarah Raffety, who portrays Blake, stars in a new TV series that started production in the spring. She’s in the new Netflix drama My Life with the Walter Boys. Rafferty plays Dr. Katherine Walter, the mother of those boys and the town veterinarian. The cast has finished filming. It’s now in post production.

And after both Chicago Med and My Life with the Walter Boys finished up, Rafferty leaded to Israel to host the Genesis Awards. Here she is in the pre-ceremony with Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, NBC’s release of some of the photos from the season eight premiere does tell us that a couple of our favorite doctors made it through the fire. (Remember that cliff hanger?) You can see that Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) no longer are trapped in that inferno of an apartment building. So they made it out OK. We’re betting the season premiere shows us who rescued them. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), who was last seen talking to Will, was in all the promos.

So let’s circle back to Dr. Blake. Rafferty had signed on as a recurring character when she joined Chicago Med last season. Fans loved Blake and Marcel finding each other. But if Blake comes back good as new, we’re wondering if her relationship with Marcel will be a casualty.

You have to remember that Blake first told Marcel about her shaky hands and fingers after she nearly botched a liver transplant. It was an emotional moment in their relationship. Then Blake gave Marcel, rather than her daughter, power of attorney during her surgery. But when there were complications, Marcel’s directions to the surgeon were questioned.

After the post-op checks, Blake told Marcel: “I trusted you. How could you do this to me?”

“Your life was on the line,” Marcel snapped. Then we get to the key line that’s indicative of what could happen in season eight.

“If I can’t operate again,” Blake says, “what does it matter?”

We’ll all know more when Chicago Med premieres Sept. 21.