‘Chicago Med’ Set Photos Reveal Major Star’s Hospitalization

As a medical drama and a Dick Wolf production, Chicago Med has no shortage of drama. Seasons 5 and 6 were particularly tumultuous, however, especially for Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram).

Hannah was introduced in Season 5 as a heroin addict who Dr. Halstead helped at a safe injection site. Later, viewers learned that Hannah wasn’t just any addict – she was a doctor at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Once Will learned her true identity, he couldn’t allow her to continue to treat patients while battling an intense addiction. So, he gave her two options: she could quit her job, or he would report her to the hospital’s chief medical officer.

But again, we’re talking about an intense TV drama. So neither of those things happened. Instead, Will and Hannah began a romantic relationship. And in the next season of Chicago Med (Season 6), the inevitable finally occurred.

After a heated argument with her boyfriend and co-worker, Hannah overdosed. Though she survived, the life-threatening incident caused her to re-evaluate her choices and she ultimately left the hospital and Chicago Med, moving to Los Angeles to receive treatment for her heroin addiction.

Dr. Hannah Asher Returns to ‘Chicago Med’

Now, the key factor in this departure is that Hannah Asher wasn’t killed off. She simply moved away. So, as one could guess, she returned in Season 7. In a subsequent interview with TV Line, Chicago Med producers confirmed that the character would once again be a series regular.

“She has gone through a long period of rehab recovery,” EP Andrew Schneider explained. “And we wanted to bring this character back on the other side … [We wanted to see] a very different side of her, having gone through this.”

With Season 8 now on the way, Chicago Med creators have made it clear that Jessy Schram’s Dr. Hannah Asher will have a prominent role in the coming episodes. As you can see, Hannah is front and center in both the Chicago Wednesday and Chicago Med promotional posters.

Season 8, however, might not feature the uplifting return of the controversial doctor that fans were hoping for. In the first Season 8 photos released (which you can see here), it’s easy to see that Hannah Asher is facing yet another difficult situation.

The Season 8 premiere appears to feature Dr. Asher being rushed to Gaffney Medical Center, helped by her ex, Halstead, and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). She’s then shown in a hospital bed, Dr. Choi attempting to comfort her.

But it gets worse. If you look closely, you can see that Dr. Asher is in an entirely different state from photo to photo.

In the first photo, she doesn’t appear physically injured in any way. In the second, however, she has black marks on her forehead, suggesting a physical accident. Regardless of what these photos mean, it’s safe to say that Hannah Asher has a rough time ahead.