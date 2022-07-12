‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Celebrates Major News for Maggie

Season seven of Chicago Med kicked off with a major shakeup in cast. Before the season premiere, fans had already been forced to say goodbye to not one, but two, major characters. Fortunately, however, things appear a bit brighter ahead of season eight. On Monday, longtime Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett renewed her contract with the Dick Wolf-produced series for another few years.

Taking to Instagram, the Maggie Lockwood actress wrote, “Here we go! ITS OFFICIAL. More to come for Maggie – Love the Wolf Pack!”

According to CinemaBlend, Marlyne Barrett, as one of the series’ original characters, had a later contract renewal date than some of her costars. Several include Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, and S. Epatha Merkerson. The aforementioned actors renewed their contracts with Chicago Med last year, while Barrett’s did not expire until now.

In sharing the good news, Chicago Med fans took to the comments following Barrett’s post to celebrate along with her.

“I’m glad you and Maggie are sticking around,” one of the actress’s followers wrote. Another said, “Yess, can’t wait for the new season! L[o]ve Maggie & more importantly, can’t wait to see her and Vanessa’s relationship blossom more.”

The last we saw of the mother-daughter duo, tensions rose as Vanessa wanted to meet her birth father. As the outlet writes, despite Maggie’s fears that sparks might fly with her ex again, she introduced Vanessa to her father anyway. Overall, it sets up an interesting new storyline for when Chicago Med‘s eighth season premieres.

When Can ‘Chicago Med’ Fans Expect the Season 8 Premiere to Air?

Earlier this month, NBC finally announced Chicago Med‘s season eight premiere date. The network also shared news regarding the medical drama’s sister shows,Chicago Fire and Chicago PD‘s, premiere dates. So mark your calendars now Chi-hards, because One Chicago returns to the small screen on Wednesday, September 21st. As always, Chicago Med will lead the charge into a night full of first-repsonder-centric emergencies at 8 p.m. EST, followed by Fire at 9, and PD at 10.

As always, Chicago Med, not to mention Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, will pick up with a boatload of cliffhangers. The final moments of the medical drama’s latest season saw doctors Dylan Scott and Will Halstead trapped inside of a burning apartment building after a bullet accidentally pierced a gunman suspected of igniting the fire. Does this signify a Chicago Med/Fire crossover?

Despite the severity of the situation, and the very real possibility that either of Chicago Gaffney Medical Center’s talented medical professionals could get severely hurt, we sure hope it does. The last time we saw a major crossover in the Chicago-based franchise was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the intensity of the flames and the condition of the gunshot victim, we hope some of Chicago Fire‘s most talented first responders will come to Halstead and Scott’s rescue.