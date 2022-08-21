‘Chicago Med’: These Are All The Characters Returning This Fall

The Chicago One franchise returns this fall, and that includes medical drama “Chicago Med.” Here is who is coming back this season.

“Chicago Med” is heading into its eighth season in September. Fans are more than ready for the medical show to be back on air. Fansided has provided a complete list of returning and new characters that will be in season 8 after several members left during the seventh season.

The list is below.

Nick Gelhfuss (Will Halstead)

Brian Tee (Ethan Choi)

Dominic Rains (Crockett Marcel)

Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood)

Guy Lockard (Dylan Scott)

S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin)

Michael Rady (Matt Cooper)

Oliver Platt (Daniel Charles)

Steven Weber (Dean Archer)

Sarah Rafferty (Pamela Blake)

Johanna Brady (Avery Quinn)

Asjha Cooper (Vanessa Taylor)

Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto both exited the show prior to season 7. DaCosta portrayed April Sexton, and DeVitto played Natalie Manning. The two are still not in the show for the upcoming season.

The stars of “Chicago Med” have posted some behind-the-scenes photos and videos to get fans even more excited for season 8. Season left off on a cliffhanger that had fans worried for their favorite characters, so it’s safe to say fans were already eager for the new season.

Fans Excited for “Chicago Med” Season 8 Following Fiery Season 7 Finale

The season 7 finale, titled “And Now We Come to the End,” left off with a huge bang. Dr. Dylan Scott, played by Guy Lockard, ended the season in an apartment building as it caught on fire. Fans could only assume the worst for the character. This worried fans about his character in particular, as Scott has only been on the show for one season.

However, Lockard has posted several photos and videos in-character, so fans of the show can mostly rest assured that he is still in the season. The official Twitter for One Chicago tweeted a photo of him, captioning it: “Lookin’ good, doc! #ChicagoMed @GuyLockardReal.”

Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), was also trapped in the smokey, fiery apartment alongside Scott. Additionally, Dr. Pam Blake (Sarah Rafferty) suffered from a mini-stroke during her career-threatening surgery, leaving fans unsure of her fate. This event also had viewers wondering what was going to happen as a result with her and Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), who was the decision-maker while she was under the knife. There are so many questions that need answered, and viewers of the show couldn’t be more ready for the new season.

The show is easily addicting with the dramatic plotlines. One fan tweeted out: “Just discovered Chicago Med and I’ve gone through three series in two days.”

Season 8 of the popular show is back on September 21 on NBC.