‘Chicago Med’ To Leave Netflix in July 2022

As we are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the Season 8 premiere date, Chicago Med fans will have to reconcile with some bad news. Unfortunately, Netflix is booting the series from its platform in July 2022.

The Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead-created series premiered on November 17, 2015. Currently, Seasons 1-5 are available for streaming on Netflix, but not for long. All five seasons on the platform will be removed on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Chicago Med‘s departure from the streaming service follows a long-standing trend. With the advent of NBC’s streaming service Peacock, dozens of beloved NBC titles have left Netflix. Some of these include The Office, Friends, Cheers, Frasier, and Parks and Recreation, just to name a few.

The official reason for Chicago Med‘s departure from Netflix is because the licensing deal between Netflix and NBC is coming to an end. However, if this had been before the “streaming wars” of the past few years, NBC and Netflix most likely would have renewed a deal. However, since NBC created its own streaming platform, Peacock, it has taken much of the wind out of Netflix’s sails. Other new streaming sites such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and Funimation provide major competitors to Netflix’s market.

However, international licensing agreements differ country by country. So while July 20th is the last day for an American fan of Chicago Med to watch episodes on Netflix, a British fan of the show would have until August 31. In the UK, Chicago Med will be removed from Netflix on September 1st.

Other Titles Leaving Netflix in July 2022

If you are a fan of Chicago Med and the Chicago franchise generally (which includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD), I’d advise downloading Peacock. Peacock is the only streaming service that is up to date on all three of these shows.

Now, let’s take a look at other titles leaving the streaming giant Netflix in July 2022.

Chicago Med isn’t the only popular series or film leaving Netflix in July 2022. As Entertainment Weekly reports here, nearly thirty titles are leaving the streamer next month. Let’s take a look at these titles:

On July 1, The Social Network; Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, seasons 1-7; We Have Always Lived in the Castle will all be removed. Then, on July 6, Brick Mansions departs the service. Then, on July 7, both Home Again and Midnight Sun leave. On July 11, The Strangers: Prey at Night will leave the platform. Between July 14-19, The Brave, Radium Girls, and Annabelle: Creation exit Netflix. Next, Chicago Med seasons 1-5 departs on July 21, followed by Django Unchained on July 23 and Banana Split on July 25.

Then, several titles leave on the last day of July. They include: 21; 30 Rock, seasons 1-7; The Edge of Seventeen; Forrest Gump; Friday the 13th; The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia; Lean on Me; Little Women; Love Actually; My Girl; Poms; Texas Chainsaw 3D; You’ve Got Mail.