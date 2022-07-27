‘Chicago Med’ Trailer Pierced By Bullet In Shooting Nearby Set

One Chicago fans are used to seeing the cast of Chicago Med endure some of the most adrenaline-pumping emergency situations in the fictional world of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. However, recently, the cast and crew came dangerously close to having a real-life emergency on their hands. Last week, a bullet from a shooting nearby the NBC series’ set pierced at least one of the show’s trailers.

Per a report from Deadline, gunfire was reported on two separate occasions in Chicago last week. An intense gunfight disrupted production on Sony’s Justified: City Primeval late in the week. In addition, bullets went flying on the set of Chicago Med. Fortunately, none of the cast and crew members from either series sustained injuries. However, security overall was heavily fortified for the Justified.

In addition to the bullet that pierced Chicago Med‘s trailer, One Chicago Center reports multiple bullet holes dotted the fence between the set and the street. As per the outlet, four vehicles were reportedly involved in the firefight. They were also deemed responsible for excessive gunfire in the neighborhood throughout the day.

So far, NBC has not shared plans to alter Chicago Med‘s shooting location. It also has not made any plans to beef up the medical drama’s security detail. Though, given that the set of Justified was physically affected by the gunfire, forcing the cast and crew to hit the floor, it’s likely Chicago Med won’t take the same precautions at this time. That said, be sure to check back here in case any changes come regarding Chicago Med‘s security.

‘Chicago Med’ Fan-Favorite Star Promises to Return for Season 8

Early in season seven, Chicago Med fans were introduced to one of the medical drama’s newest characters, Dr. Dylan Scott. Scott, played by actor Guy Lockard, quickly became a favorite among fans. That’s especially true after he developed handfuls of touching bonds with the show’s youngest patients. Now, with Chicago Med and its sister series, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, premiering new seasons in September, Lockard has confirmed that his character will in fact return.

Taking to Instagram in his character’s iconic maroon scrubs, Lockard kept his caption to a minimum. He instead shared just a handful of emojis beneath his selfie. In the comments, the series’ official Instagram account responded, “LOOKIN’ GOOD, DOC!!”

Chicago Med fans simultaneously shared their love for Guy Lockard’s character, with one viewer writing, “I missed you Dr. Scott!!”

The last we saw of Dylan, the good doctor was trapped in an apartment building with his coworker Will Halstead as flames engulfed the room around them. Hopefully, that means when season eight of the show returns, fans will finally see the Med/Chicago Fire crossover we’ve waited several years for.

Be sure to catch all new seasons of One Chicago when the franchise returns to NBC on Wednesday, September 21st beginning with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. EST.