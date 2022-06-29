‘Chicago Med’: What to Know Ahead of Season 8

Chicago Med may be on hiatus for the summer, but fortunately for fans of the medical drama, we’re here to provide all recent updates. Below, be sure to read everything you need to know about the hit series’ eighth season as we await its premiere this fall.

Other popular dramas kept us in suspense during the 2021-2022 broadcast season. However, there was no question that Chicago Med, not to mention the rest of the One Chicago franchise, would be returning for yet another installment. As per ScreenRant, Chicago Med and its sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago PD scored a major deal in 2020. Essentially, it enabled powerhouse producer Dick Wolf to renew all three series for three additional seasons.

As such, it wasn’t so much a question of whether Chicago Med would return, but when. Sadly, we haven’t received any news from NBC yet declaring One Chicago‘s fall premiere dates. However, based on previous seasons, it’s likely Chicago Med will return late this September. If so, the drama would be on par with rival network CBS’s primetime lineup which features the return of hits like NCIS, Blue Bloods, and FBI.

Additionally, the outlet reports none of the show’s major players have decided to depart their roles following Chicago Med‘s seventh season. If things remain that way, it would definitely contrast with last season’s premiere. Season seven saw the departure of not one but two major cast members (Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta).

What Will ‘Chicago Med’s Season 8 Premiere Look Like?

There was no lack of suspense when Chicago Med wrapped up season seven in May. The final moments of the finale saw fan-favorite character Dr. Will Halstead trapped inside a burning building with Gaffney Medical Center’s beloved pediatric doctor, Dylan Scott. With seemingly no way out, as well as a downed suspect, fans were left to worry about the fate of the two characters.

Meanwhile, as per the outlet, Dr. Marcel made a difficult decision that has potentially affected Pamela’s future in the medical field. And finally, Vanessa was amping herself up to meet her biological father.

Altogether, each major event left us wondering what writers could come up with next. However, above all else, we’re wondering how will Will and Dylan make it out of that burning building? Do we sense a Chicago Med/Fire crossover in the future?

We hope so! The last time One Chicago hosted a major crossover event between its three long-running series was in 2019. Fans might recall the strange, horrifying three-part, cross-series episode “Infection.” With a deadly flesh-eating bacteria unleashed on the Windy City’s population, personnel from District 21, Firehouse 51, and Gaffney Chicago Medical Center must work together alongside the CDC to prevent further outbreak and treat affected individuals.