‘Chicago Med’: Will Yaya DaCosta Return for Season 8?

Fans of Chicago Med are keeping their eyes on the show’s cast which has gone through some changes but will Yaya DaCosta come back? DaCosta left the show and ended up in one on Fox. With the show’s depth in characters, some fans might want to know if the actress would return for Season 8. She has played April Sexton on the NBC medical drama. Who could provide some inside scoop about this situation?

Let’s turn to showrunner Andrew Schneider, who discussed the possibility in an interview with TV Insider. “She’s healthy, she’s pursuing her degree as a nurse practitioner,” Schneider said of April. “So we would certainly entertain bringing her back. Everybody loves Yaya.”

Yaya DaCosta Of ‘Chicago Med’ Gives Her Fans Some Fun In New Role

DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn on Our Kind of People. What does she think about that role and any thoughts regarding April? She talks about it in an interview with InStyle. “Now [fans] get to see more of me in a completely different role, in a completely different setting, with a different energy,” the actress said. “April Sexton, I think, would probably be uncomfortable with Angela Vaughn as a patient.”

Looking back on her time with Chicago Med, DaCosta was on there for six seasons. That’s one whale of a run for an actress on an ensemble show. Still, she did depart. Why did DaCosta leave the series? She just chose to not renew her contract on the show after six seasons. But there’s a little more to the details as DaCosta was going to work again with Lee Daniels on this new show. She talked about it in an interview with Deadline.

Could Cameo On NBC Show Be In The Cards For Actress?

“My exit from Chicago Med and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously,” she said in a TCA panel session. “There isn’t much to say about it. There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go. And in that window, I fell in love with Our Kind of People and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again. I first worked with him years ago on The Butler.”

Well, fans of her work can look for DaCosta on that show. Chicago Med viewers do love looking back on what the character brought to it. Playing a doctor is definitely different than her role on Our Kind of People. Yet there’s probably a way that DaCosta, if she wanted to do so, could come on for a cameo. There appears to be a solid relationship between the showrunner and the actress.