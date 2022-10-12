Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing,” Tee said in an interview with the outlet. “I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me. What we’ve been planning for Dr. Choi’s sendoff is fitting, and it’s beautiful. I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one.”

Brian Tee Of ‘Chicago Med’ Looks At What His Character Represents

Tee started out in Hollywood by playing mostly Asian bad guys. Before joining up with Chicago Med, he actually appeared on Chicago P.D. in an episode titled The Three Gs back in 2015. The actor says that he is quite proud of all the characters that he’s brought to life. Tee said that they all would lead him to play Dr. Choi. That character is a military veteran and a successful Asian doctor. He eventually would go on to become the ED’s chief resident and later, chief of Emergency Medicine at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. This is the role that would take his own career and Asian representation to another next level.

“I’ve thought a lot about what Dr. Choi represents,” Tee says. “As far as my career path, it was the school of hard knocks for a long time. I took what the industry granted me as far as opportunities were concerned. At that time, the box I was allowed to play in around 20-plus years ago, was very limited; it was very stereotypical, and cliche like playing the Asian bad guy archetype. I have nothing against it; I was able to build a career but it never propelled me to a level of which I knew I was capable.” Keep your eyes open for his possible final turn on the TV screen as Choi.