‘One Chicago’ Previews Three Action-Packed Hours on Wednesday

It’s going to be one action-packed Wednesday night for NBC’s hit franchise “One Chicago” so be sure to hold on to your seats. “One Chicago” featured a slew of dynamic trailers on its Instagram earlier on Wednesday and it promises to keep viewers enthralled. Check it out.

“Chicago Med” looks absolutely wild, with a victim bursting into the hospital literally in flames. Meanwhile, the preview promises secrets at “Chicago Med” will “unfold.” That likely ties in to Dr. Scott’s new relationship as it appears he finds himself in a precarious situation where the woman he’s seeing is not at all who she seems.

The next hour features an all-new episode of “Chicago Fire,” where the firefighters of House 51 encounter a call they haven’t ever seen before. Always pitted in a race against the clock, Chief Boden reveals in a tense narration that a jet engine dropped on a building full of students. Now, with the blaze strengthening by the minute, new Truck 81 Lieutenant Stella Kidd will work closely with their newest recruit, Mason, to safely evacuate the victims.

We cap the night with an all-new episode of “Chicago PD” and this one also promises to be a doozy. When a string of home invasions reveal a burglar is targeting the rich, the Intelligence Unit hammers down to nail a suspect. However, with Atwater at the head of the investigation, it seems locating the perpetrator is a lot more complicated than we can imagine.

Tune in to NBC starting at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday nights to catch all the drama and action our “One Chicago” crew has in store.

‘Chicago Med’ Cast Members Once Became Real-Life First Responders On Set

Wednesday night’s upcoming “One Chicago” episodes promise to keep our adrenaline pumping, with danger, mystery, and excitement hiding behind every corner.

However, over on “Chicago Med,” some of our fictional hospital personnel were forced to take up the role of real-life first responders when a nearby apartment building caught on fire.

While filming one of the current season’s episodes, “Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin,” Edward Freemon, who stars as one of the transportation members on “Chicago Med,” smelled smoke. Freemon, joined by costars Pauli Blanco and Chris Sammarco, went in search of the source, the smell leading them to the nearby apartment building.

In an effort to maintain residents’ safety, the three actors checked the building, sending out occupants until they found the blaze. After locating two elderly women trapped by the fire, Freemon, Blanco, and Sammarco helped in moving the residents to safety.

Of their decision to locate the source of the smell, Blanco said, “The right people were there at the right time. Somebody put us there. Something put us there.”