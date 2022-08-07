Anne Heche Once Played a Major Role on ‘Chicago PD’

As actress Anne Heche continues to fight for her life following this weekend’s car crash, many people and publications are remembering her flawless work in Hollywood, including her fans from Chicago PD.

In 2018, Heche played a major recurring character in the One Chicago franchise as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan. Her first appearance was during the season 6 premiere titled New Normal. And she stuck around for an 11-episode arc.

When Brennan arrived at the CPD, she was Hank Voight’s adversary. She claimed that the officer, who often has questionable or a complete lack of ethics, was responsible for the killing of Alvin Olinsky’s murderer and she began an official investigation against the officer.

While Brennan worked to prove his guilt, she suspended Voight and left Antonio Dawson in charge of the Intelligence Unit, and his friends in the department worked round the clock to find the true criminal.

The Season 7 opener was Anne Heche’s final episode with Chicago PD. In it, we learned that she was in fact the true murderer, and she had been doing everything in her power to peg the crime on Voight. Her arrest led to the end of her time with the series.

Anne Heche Remains in the ICU

Anne Heche is currently in the ICU in critical condition after a car she was driving crashed into an LA home on August 5th. Yesterday, a source close to the actress shared that Heche is “lucky to be alive.”

“Anne is in the ICU,” the person told CNN on Saturday. “…She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

According to several witnesses, Anne Heche was driving a mini cooper at around 90 miles per hour when she turned off the road and crashed into an apartment. Her car then burst into flames. The resident was able to get out of the home unharmed with the help of a neighbor. That same neighbor also tried to pull Heche to safety. But he was unable to reach her through the flames.

The LA fire department arrived and transported the actress to the hospital. It then took 59 firefighters over an hour to “access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” said the LAFD.

Heche’s former boyfriend, Thomas Jane, told the Daily Mail that doctors expect the actress to survive.

“My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons,” Jane said. “As of right now, Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne… Thank God no one else was hurt.”