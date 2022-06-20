‘Chicago PD’ Alum Josh Segarra Lands New Role on Paramount Movie

Josh Segarra, who is known for his recurred role as Justin Voight on NBC’s “Chicago PD,” is reportedly taking on a new role in the upcoming Spyglass and Paramount “Scream” film.

According to Deadline, the “Chicago PD” is one of the latest additions to the upcoming “Scream” installment. He joins Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega as they reprise their roles. They all made their first appearance in the “Scream” franchise in the fifth film. Along with Segarra, Hayden Panettiere is returning as Kirby Reed. Who somehow survived the events that occurred in 2011’s “Scream 4.”

The media outlet also revealed that the latest “Scream” film will be shot later this summer. The fifth “Scream” made its theatrical debut in January 2022. It successfully grossed more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.

Other new faces besides Segarra in the sixth “Scream” are Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Plot details have not been revealed at this time. But it appears to be following the four survivors of the last film as they leave Woodsboro. The current IMDb description reads, “In the next installment, the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

The upcoming “Scream” installment’s release date is March 31, 2023.

The latest news about the “Chicago PD” alum’s involvement in the new “Scream” film after Neve Campbell, the original survivor of the “Scream” films, annonced she will not be returning for the upcoming slasher flick.

Campbell addressed the news by stating, “Sadly I won’t be making the next ‘Scream’ film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Campbell also said that it was a very difficult decision to move on from the “Scream” franchise. “To all my “Scream” fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Campbell is now on Netflix’s series, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which was recently renewed by the streaming service. She also has joined the cast of Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” as Raven. She is opposite of Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

Although Campbell is not returning for the sixth “Scream” film, Courteney Cox will come back as Gale Weathers. The upcoming horror flick will see the character move on after her formed husband, Dwight ‘Dewey’ Riley, was killed in the fifth “Scream.”