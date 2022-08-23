‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez.

Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.

The actress previously played Officer Vanessa Rojas in season seven of the popular NBC drama, Chicago P.D. But she departed her role at the end of the season. She followed up that gig with a leading role in the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow in the role of Esperanza “Spooner Cruz” until that series was canceled.

Some of her other TV credits include roles in shows such as One Day at a Time, The OA for Netflix, The Fosters, Station 19, and CBS’ S.W.A.T.

Chavez is excited for the next challenge in her acting career. She marked the announcement by sharing the news on her Instagram page.

She captioned her post, “Meet your newest rookie.” Her fans were thrilled by the news of her next role and filled the comments with words of excitement.

“So thrilled, happy and proud of you!!!! Doing amazing things!!!!!” wrote one user.

“From Chicago to the Waverunner to Los Angeles. Makes total sense. Congrats,” said another who marked the nation wide journey Chavez is on.

“I’ve been hoping for Vanessa to be back but the important thing is that you go on doing what you do and you’re happy. Have a blast on set!!!!” said another who can’t wait to see the actress return to TV.

‘The Rookie’ Star Discusses the New Season

Nathan Fillion stars in The Rookie as John Nolan. Naturally, he’ll be returning for the upcoming fifth season. He’s already hard at work behind the scenes filming the new episodes. And there are some exciting developments coming to the character.

Fillion’s character is finally being promoted to a training officer role. The actor spoke during a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer and teased some of what’s in store for John Nolan.

Nathan Fillion teased that his character will be receiving the promotion. This also means he’ll be training another rookie as this upcoming season gets underway later this fall.

“We started off with, this guy is the rookie,” Fillion said. “Now he’s elevated to another level of his job.” Fillion notes that Nolan is essentially once again starting at the bottom in this new role. However, he does have his own rookie this time.

“I get a brand new rookie,” Fillion said. “Who’s making all the same mistakes I was making as a rookie.”

Could Chavez be that new rookie for John Nolan? The only way to find out is by tuning into the premiere on September 25th.