‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush’s Alleged Stalker Arrested

As an actress with two decades of experience, Chicago PD alum Sophia Bush has no shortage of fans. One “fan,” however took things too far and was recently arrested for stalking the One Tree Hill star.

According to TMZ, Jhoseplyn Coreaarguello, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested last week at Sophia Bush’s home in Los Angeles, California. What started with gifts and flowers on Bush’s doorstep turned into Coreaarguello appearing at restaurants where Sophia ate with friends.

As if that wasn’t frightening enough, a source close to the situation revealed to TMZ that Sophia was receiving “aggressive Instagram messages” from Coreaarguello. When the woman continually came to Sophia Bush’s home uninvited (and unwelcome), she was finally arrested by Los Angeles police.

Coreaarguello faces one count of misdemeanor stalking, a charge that could result in the alleged stalker spending a year in county jail if convicted. As of May 23, the woman was still in custody on $50,000 bail.

Why Sophia Bush Left ‘Chicago PD’ After Four Seasons

When the Chicago PD premiere aired in 2014, Sophia Bush became an instant fan favorite with her no-nonsense character Detective Erin Lindsay. After just four seasons with the One Chicago franchise, however, Sophia Bush called it quits.

The cast and crew of Dick Wolf’s many shows typically give glowing reviews of both the set and director. As such, Sophia Bush’s reason for leaving the popular police procedural might surprise you. In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard, Sophia Bush called the Chicago PD set “intolerable.”

“I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable,” Bush explained. “And part of the big break for me in saying, ‘No. I don’t necessarily know what it is. But I know that what’s happening is not good for me and everything has to change.’ That was a big cutoff point when I quit my job.”

“It has to stop, everything stops,” she continued. “I quit because what I’ve learned, I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and to be a tugboat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health.”

Sophia Bush admitted enjoying certain aspects of the series. However, it wasn’t worth her “body was falling apart” because she was “really, really unhappy.”

In addition to hating the brutal Chicago winters, Sophia Bush also described the Chicago PD set as an “abusive” environment. Though she declined to expand on this allegation, Human Resources conducted an investigation shortly after her exit from the series to ensure all employees “feel safe and supported.”