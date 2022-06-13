‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Officially Marries Fiancé Grant Hughes

Chicago PD season nine concluded on a dramatic high note. Now, we anxiously await the show’s return following season nine’s dramatic conclusion. Meanwhile, series alum Sophia Bush finds herself far from the drama. Following the cancelation of her CBS show Good Sam after just one season, she has not only begun work on a new project; she also recently married her fiancé Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past Sunday.

According to Us Weekly, the Chicago PD star married Hughes after less than a year of engagement. Further, the outlet confirmed with the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s office that the famous couple bought their marriage license on Wednesday, June 8th. They then returned the document on Monday the 13th.

Far from her old stomping grounds in the Windy City, Chicago PD’s Erin Lindsey actress married her new husband at the Philbrook Museum of Art. The outlet states the museum is an Italian Renaissance-style villa that was built in the early 20th century.

In addition to the former Chicago PD actress, though, the southern town was bombarded with a multitude of popular celebrities. According to the outlet, celebrities attending the wedding included Colton Underwood and Jordan Brown – friends of the bride and Aaron Paul – another of Bush’s friends. In addition, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attended with their partners in tow.

A local tattoo artist said that amid the wedding day excitement, Ackles and Dean Morgan stopped by his shop to get some new ink. Meanwhile, their wives were about town preparing for the nuptials.

The season eight finale of Chicago PD had fans feeling emotional as detectives Upton and Halstead shared wedding vows. However, before Chicago PD writers introduced us to the fan-favorite couple “Upstead,” Jesse Lee Soffer’s character Jay Halstead dated another of his coworkers within the series investigative unit. And interestingly, Soffer himself dated that same character’s actress.

Yes, before marrying her new husband Grant Hughes, Sophia Bush actually dated Jesse Lee Soffer. Soffer and Bush first met in 2014 when the first season of Chicago PD premiered. The couple later broke up in June of 2015, however, later that fall, they were spotted holding hands.

A source close to the actors previously told Just Jared the two actors as a couple didn’t mesh well. They said, “They dated for about a year and then grew apart. They’re still friends though!”

That said, Bush previously spoke out about dating her former Chicago PD costar.

“You realize that everyone you’ve ever met in this business, like, dated everyone else,” she previously shared. “When you spend 100 hours a week on set and you don’t even get home for eight hours to sleep, like, yeah, I’m not surprised that every 20-year-old on set has dated every other 20-year-old on set.”