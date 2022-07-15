‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Posts Sweet Wedding Day Pics: ‘Best Day of My Life’

Since departing Chicago PD in 2017, series alum and actress Sophia Bush has officially found her “happily ever after.” Following her time on the NBC show, she found work on Good Sam‘s brief stint on CBS. More recently, she reunited with one of her One Tree Hill costars for a new project. Now though, she’s sharing with Chicago PD fans some of the happiest moments of her life. About a month after the former One Chicago star shared her “I do’s” with new husband Grant Hughes, the actress posted a sweet moment from their special day on Instagram.

“The best day of my life,” Bush captioned the photo, “And a love letter to an entire community we cherish.”

Overall, the image shows Sophia Bush outfitted in a gorgeous white gown dotted with orangey-pink and white flowers. Smiling away from the camera, she lightly rests her hands around her new husband’s waist. Her wide smile and endearing dimple prove just how special her wedding day in Tulsa was.

In sharing the new photo, the former Chicago PD star spotlighted her new husband Grant Hughes. However, she also used the photo to highlight Vogue’s story about their wedding. In the write-up, Bush revealed how exactly her and Hughes’ day also served a philanthropic purpose.

While speaking with the outlet about her nuptials, Bush began, “Global attention is a hell of a platform and as someone who doesn’t love attention but does love collective activism I knew that this could be an incredible moment to spin the privilege of attention.”

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Utilized Her Wedding Day to Highlight Tulsa

It sounds strange to some people to have your wedding serve any other function than the obvious. However, aside from acting on some of primetime TV’s most popular shows, Sophia Bush is also a major activist. She most heavily advocates for women and the natural environment. That said, PEOPLE reports Bush has helped in highlighting the former in the entrepreneurial industry. While speaking with Vogue about what appears to have been a lengthy conversation with Hughes, the famous couple decided to hold their wedding in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bush states they did so to better highlight some of the city’s biggest and most recent accomplishments and movements.

Per Vogue‘s Instagram post, the Chicago PD alum and Hughes spent much of their time during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulsa. Hughes is also originally from the area. In speaking about their wedding day, Bush continued, “Tulsa is a place where so much progressive justice work is happening, so much deep history has been uncovered and is at long-last being honored, and so many people are building a deeply inspiring future.”