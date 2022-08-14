‘Chicago PD’: Anne Heche Remembered by Series Alum Jon Seda in Heartfelt Tribute

Chicago PD is hardly one of late actress Anne Heche’s best-known projects, however, for fans of One Chicago, the 53-year-old’s early cameo is especially noteworthy. That said, fans aren’t the only ones mourning the TV star following her fiery LA crash last week. Days after Heche was proclaimed dead, actor Jon Seda, who for six seasons played Detective Antonio Dawson, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actress. See what he had to say below.

Posting a photo of Anne Heche overlaid with her birth and death dates, Seda wrote, “This is so sad. I was fortunate to work with her briefly on #ChicagoPD.” Of his experience alongside the actress, the Chicago PD alum said, “She truly elevated the show. A joy to be around on and off screen. May she RIP.”

Chicago PD fans took to the comments following Seda’s post to share their own memories and tributes to Anne Heche.

“Loved her!” one follower wrote. “So very sad what happened to her.”

Another said of her portrayal of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan, “Omg she was a ripper in those voight an Calvin scenes. Soo sad. Sending condolences to all.”

Other Chicago PD fans reflected on the sadness Heche’s two sons, Homer and Atlas, must be experiencing as they bid their mother a finale goodbye. That said, Homer, just 20 years old, said in a statement following Heche’s death, “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Explore Anne Heche’s Role In ‘Chicago PD’

Chicago PD is heading into its 10th season this fall, though the death of actress Anne Heche has us reflecting on the NBC series’ sixth and seventh seasons. As mentioned, Heche played the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan and, per this American Entertainment article, functioned as long-reigning sergeant Hank Voight’s adversary.

Altogether, Anne Heche appeared in 11 episodes of Chicago PD and saw her character working to prove Voight’s recklessness as an enforcer of the law. Essentially, Brennan accuses Voight of killing the murderer of the late officer Alvin Olinsky. After voicing her accusations, Brennan begins an investigation into Voight’s alleged involvement.

Later, Chicago PD fans learned the real murderer was actually Anne Heche’s character herself, with Voight’s team, led by Dawson at the time, working to prove the sergeant’s innocence. Heche’s final appearance as Katherine Brennan came during the season seven premiere when the team learned she had done everything she could to try and pin the suspect’s death on Voight.

Fast forward a few seasons and Chicago PD writers have again cast Voight to the forefront of the plot, with his CI Anna Avalos shot and killed during the season nine finale in May. Be sure to tune in to the season 10 premiere when it airs on NBC, Wednesday, September 21st at 10 p.m.