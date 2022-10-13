‘Chicago PD’ Star Benjamin Levy Aguilar Explains How Halstead’s Absence Has Affected Torres

With Jesse Lee Soffer’s Halstead gone, Chicago PD is going to get serious about how Dante Torres handles things this week. In the latest episode, titled Donde Vives, we’re going to see Torres, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar, get put to the test. This episode promises to be a solid one as per usual with this Dick Wolf series. It will center on a murder that leads this rookie officer back into his own neighborhood.

According to the synopsis, “As Voight and Atwater help him navigate the case and manage tricky personal dynamics with wary neighbors, Torres realizes his life may be forever changed.” But we are going to get a chance to see Torres hard at work here. He has to handle things on his own as Halstead headed out to Bolivia in last week’s episode. Fans will remember that it was Halstead who took Torres along for some guidance in a Season 9 episode titled New Guard. Aguilar says in advance of this new episode that Torres will feel the detective’s absence around himself.

Torres Actor On ‘Chicago PD’ Says Character Cares ‘About The Work’

“It’s been hard for him,” Aguilar says in an interview with TVLine. “Halstead was someone he finally was able to trust, and Torres isn’t necessarily someone that trusts anyone he meets. It’s a process, and eventually, [Intelligence has] proven to him that they are trustworthy.” While Torres is that new kid on the block around Intelligence, he remains cautious around other colleagues these days.

“He cares about the work,” Aguilar says. “He cares about having their backs, but the personal relationships are earned. Not just for him, it’s a mutual thing. And little by little, he has found moments, for example, with Atwater in this episode that he’s like, ‘Oh, he’s got my back, and I’m not used to people having my back, necessarily. I’m used to protecting people.’ He’s definitely felt these moments with people like Atwater in this episode.”

Chicago PD definitely will have some storylines to deal with as Jay Halstead is gone. We’ll have to see what happens and how this departure affects Intelligence. But we do know that the Wolf shows on TV are always interesting. Now, the thing that we will have to watch around Torres is how he adjusts to life minus Halstead. Will he be able to work well with others or is he not going to be able to do so? This will be one of those stories, too, to follow. Still, there is nothing like seeing a show like this one deal with so many different characters. Chicago PD airs at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on NBC.