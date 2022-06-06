‘Chicago PD’: Can Fans Expect the Series’ Return in 2022?

Following the ninth season finale of “Chicago PD,” fans are now wondering when they can expect the hit NBC TV series will return for the 2022-2023 lineup.

According to One Chicago, NBC has already confirmed that “Chicago PD” will be returning for its 10th season this fall. The TV series will be part of the network’s Wednesday night line-up. The website also noted that NBC tends to kick off its fall seasons during the weeks of September. So, fans can expect the show to return on September 21st or September 28th. However, NBC has not confirmed when the show will return.

“Chicago PD” notably follows District 21 of the Chicago Police Department. The department is made up of two distinctly different groups. They were uniformed cops and the Intelligence Unit. Starring in the series is Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, and Patrick John Flueger. The NBC police procedural action-drama series was created by Dick Wolf and is part of the “Chicago” franchise. It first premiered in January 2014 and now has nine seasons and nearly 190 episodes.

Dick Wolf Previously Opens Up About ‘Chicago PD’

While speaking to the Chicago Tribute in 2014, Dick Wolf shared more details about “Chicago PD” and why he decided to create the series. “The wonderful thing about Chicago is that it represents, sort of shamelessly, the best of American values and ideals and yet at the same time it’s a very interesting urban petri dish in which there are lots of bad things that can happen on cop shows.”

Wolf also spoke about how he and his team have multiple “Law & Order” series and he always like utilizing the other casts. However, it was hard to do a crossover because they were all cop series. “The fact that we’ve got a series of first responder shows where those characters can interact seamlessly was kind of catnip.”

Meanwhile, Wolfe goes on to discuss Beghe’s character, Sgt. Hank Voight. “My firm belief is that every couple of years somebody emerges as the most interesting new character of that season, whether it was Dennis Franz in ‘NYPD Blue,’ (James) Gandolfini in ‘The Sopranos,’ Claire Danes in ‘Homeland,’ Jon Hamm in ‘Mad Men.’ I think this year the most interesting new character is Jason Beghe.”

Dick Wolf then stated that “Chicago PD” is different from any other cop series. “I think it’s a grittier show. Look, there is a saying in Chicago, among firemen: ‘When cops show up, people run. When we show up, they go, ‘Over here.’ And, you know, the intelligence unit is one of the toughest units on the Chicago P.D. So by the very nature of what they do, their mandate is not to help people in burning buildings. It’s to find out who set the fire.”