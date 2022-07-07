‘Chicago PD’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About This Character

Fans of the NBC police drama Chicago PD love their characters on the show a lot but there is one who is facing some static. These fans admit that they do find Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, in their good graces. Which character are they a bit bent about on the show? Well, let’s turn to a thread on Reddit which will bring it to light.

This thread starts out with this title: “This is a very controversial question.” Hmm. OK, fan, go on. “but am i the only one who hates hailey so much and think she is the worst character?” Ah, so this fan is talking about Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. Upton has been involved in one of the show’s serious storylines recently. And yeah, it even involved Voight, too. We’re talking about her involvement in the Roy Walton case.

One Redditor Calls ‘Chicago PD’ Character Hailey Upton As Show’s ‘Weakest’

But this question about Upton does bring out some different responses. One Redditor writes, “I don’t hate her but I do feel she is the weakest character in the show. I’m a huge Voight fan so I’m unlikely to be popular on here”. This fan aims questions and comments about the show’s focus on Hailey. “It’s not so much hate and more the show’s obsession with her,” the fan states. “I mean we get it the show runner has the hots for her but her character and acting coupled with the constant UBER focus on her is starting to turn some people off.”

In a reply on Reddit, this fan agrees with the previous post and mentions the Walton storyline. The person says that it “was focused on her instead of Kim’s recovery” and that was this fan’s last straw. Kim is Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati. So, this fan goes on to write, “Despite a really strong performance by Tracy, especially that panic attack scene, I found it very hard to empathize and I was mostly incredibly annoyed by her whole spin out.”

Spiridakos has been a part of Chicago PD since 2017. Hailey is involved with Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, on the show. Well, they are married on the show and have some stellar scenes together. Earlier this year, Spiridakos teased a shift in Upton’s way of thinking. “You know, I think Hailey used to have Voight on a bit of a pedestal,” Spirirdakos said in an interview with Cinemablend. “And I think that that’s changed now for her. I think that she still respects him and loves him like family. But I think that what has happened has completely shifted her point of view and has shifted how she sees him.”